NBA YoungBoy Video: Rapper Seen Allegedly Slamming Girlfriend, Pulling Off Her Shirt, According To ‘TMZ’

Rapper NBA YoungBoy allegedly seen slamming his girlfriend Jania to the ground before his arrest, but Jania takes to SnapChat to say that's how the 18-year-olds "play."

Kentrell Gaulden, better known as NBA YoungBoy, allegedly appears in newly released security video footage that has gone viral. The disturbing video shows what happened prior to YoungBoy being arrested Saturday evening in Tallahassee, Florida, on kidnapping charges and for an outstanding felony warrant. As reported by TMZ, NBA YoungBoy is allegedly the man seen in the video footage, which shows a man and a woman in a hotel hallway.

The man can be seen pushing the woman to the ground and grabbing her, eventually pulling off her shirt. The video was recorded hours prior to NBA YoungBoy’s gig at The Moon, a popular club in Tallahassee. However, it doesn’t appear as though YoungBoy was able to make his club appearance, because he was taken into custody after a hotel guest heard the disturbance and contacted the front desk employees, who, in turn, called police.

Authorities learned that YoungBoy had outstanding weapons violations, kidnapping, and assault charges from Georgia. YoungBoy, 18, was defended on Snapchat by his girlfriend Jania, who said that as 18-year-olds, he and Jania “play” around like that all the time, and claimed that YoungBoy constantly asks her when she is ready to leave, calling the kidnapping charges bogus.

Warning: The below video contains language that might be offensive.

In spite of Jania’s protests, comments about the footage on TMZ and other platforms of the violent activities in the surveillance footage are flowing in, with people calling the alleged actions of YoungBoy against Jania abusive. The alleged incident took place in Waycross, Georgia.

Meanwhile, Jania scolded the public and told people to “get you some business” as a result of the backlash of the video. YoungBoy had left the scene by the time cops arrived. Authorities found blood in the hotel room and they were able to arrest him. NBA YoungBoy has previously been arrested for a case that involved shootings in 2016 in Baton Rouge, wherein he was accused of firing a gun in a drive-by. The rapper has also crashed a Lamborghini in the past.

YoungBoy’s next court appearance it set for Monday.

As reported by USA Today, the rapper also goes by YoungBoy Never Broke Again.