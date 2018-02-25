White House Bans Press From Donald And Melania Trump-Hosted 2018 Governors’ Dinner Ball Then Changes Plans

The White House closes the 2018 Governors' Dinner Ball to the press, but decides to change those plans for journalists.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted the Governors’ Ball at the White House on February 26, 2017. As reported by the Inquisitr, Melania wore a black dress to that event, while Ivanka Trump donned a $4,295 Governors’ Ball gown with a high slit in the leg. Those looking forward to the fashions that Melania will to wear to the 2018 event – which has been previously held in the East Room of the White House – should be able to spot photos from the National Governors’ Association’s black tie dinner – due to a change made in the schedule from the White House about the events scheduled for Sunday, February 25.

According to a pool report from the Office of the Press Secretary, which was published on Saturday, February 24, at 9:51 p.m., the daily guidance and press schedule for Sunday listed several publications and news networks for their “in-town pool call time” of 11 a.m., including the Associated Press, Reuters, Bloomberg, Agence France-Presse, the New York Times, USA Today, CNN and the “Voice of America” radio show.

However, listed beneath the 6:45 p.m time that President Trump and Melania are scheduled to host the Governors’ Ball was the fact that it was closed to the press. Yet that report would be followed up by the report named “Subject: UPDATED DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 25, 2018.”

The updated report included news about an “in-house pool spray” at the event.

“There will now be an in-house pool spray at the Governors Ball.”

The same publications were listed in the updated report about the press being allowed to chronicle the event. It is not clear what led the White House to change the report from a “closed press” situation to one that will allow journalists to report from the dinner.

Sunday night @POTUS and @FLOTUS will host the nation’s Governors for the annual Governor’s Ball at the @WhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/8noGZvbWOK — Jennifer Pickens (@JenniferPickens) February 25, 2018

Melania’s official Twitter account published a tweet about anticipating hosting members of the National Governors Association (NGA) — which is described on Twitter as “the collective voice of the nation’s governors” — along with their spouses.

Looking forward to hosting members of the @NatlGovsAssoc & their spouses at the @WhiteHouse this evening. Wonderful opportunity to come together in friendship on behalf of our many communities across the country. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 25, 2018

Governor Scott Walker, out of Wisconsin, also tweeted about his anticipation aimed at attending the 2018 dinner.

Tonette and I will join Governors and First Spouses from across America at the White House for a dinner hosted by the @POTUS and @FLOTUS ???????? #WeTheStates — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) February 25, 2018

As seen in the below video titled “The Governor’s Ball,” the YouTube channel of the White House uploaded a video of President Trump’s speech from 2017.