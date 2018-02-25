Creative director Alessandro Michele Is encouraged by students supporting 'March For Our Lives' gun control movement

Following the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, a number of celebrities are stepping up to make donations to the “March For Our Lives” movement to bring about gun control. George and Amal Clooney, Oprah, and Steven Spielberg have all made sizable donations, and now Gucci has joined in to support the movement and the students banding together to speak out on controlling how, when, and to whom firearms, particularly automatic weapons, are distributed. Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele supports the students and the need for gun control.

Gucci Makes A Generous Donation To March For Our Lives

March For Our Lives was created by the outspoken student survivors of the Margery Stoneham Douglas High School shooting which left 17 dead. The organization is working to force politicians to start a dialogue about gun control, and together they are planning a March on March 24th in Washington, D.C.

The March For Our Lives students shared a mission statement on the organization’s website.

“March For Our Lives is created by, inspired by, and led by students across the country who will no longer risk their lives waiting for someone else to take action to stop the epidemic of mass school shootings that has become all too familiar,” reads the group’s mission statement. “In the tragic wake of the seventeen lives brutally cut short in Florida, politicians are telling us that now is not the time to talk about guns. March For Our Lives believes the time is now.”

Gucci Says It Is Standing Up And Standing With The Students Of Parkland, Florida

Gucci, the Italian luxury brand commended the students that launched the March For Our Lives in making a $500k donation according to Town & Country.

“We stand with March for Our Lives and the fearless students across the country who demand that their lives and safety become a priority. We have all been directly or indirectly impacted by these senseless tragedies.”

Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele said he was truly moved by the bravery of the students in Parkland, Florida.

“I am truly moved by the courage of these students. My love is with them and it will be next to them on March 24. I am standing with March for Our Lives and the strong young women and men across the United States who are fighting for their generation and those to come.”

Gucci Is Embracing Many Forms Of Social Activism

Chief executive officer for Gucci, Marco Bizzarri has recently created an ad campaign which embraces social activism and has the feel of the American and European student movements of the sixties, according to WWD. Gucci stands behind the student creators of March For Our Lives and agrees with a statement shared by President Barack Obama last week on Twitter.