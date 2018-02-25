‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Theories: What’s Next For Jon Snow And Daenerys?

Theories on what the future holds for Jon Snow and Daenerys' relationship in Season 8.

With the dreadful, yet expected news that Game of Thrones Season 8 will not premiere until 2019 having been confirmed by HBO, fans have even more time to theorize about the ending of the pop culture juggernaut, and the fates of its sprawling cast of characters. Among them are Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), the last Targaryens standing.

At the end of Season 7, they consummated their relationship, which means things between the unwittingly incestuous pair, have gotten pretty intense. With Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) and Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) finally figuring out the truth behind Jon’s parentage and that he is the rightful heir to the Iron Throne in the season finale, Daenerys and Jon’s relationship is about to take a significant turn.

While that reveal is bound to have consequences, so may that night of passion aboard the ship in the Season 7 finale. Will Jon and Daenerys’ newfound relationship survive the storm that’s coming their way? Let’s dig into it.

Learning They Are Related

When Jon and Daenerys arrive in the North in Season 8, a considerable revelation awaits them. They are biologically related. Daenerys is Jon’s father’s sister, therefore making her his aunt. Finding this out is more likely to be a deal breaker for Jon than Daenerys.

Macall B. Polay / HBO

As a product of incest, her father and mother were brother and sister; this may not be such a substantial obstacle for her to look past. Daenerys has never expressed any upset regarding her incestuous heritage. Since incest was a common Targaryen practice, she is probably not terrified at imbibing in such a relationship herself.

The Consequences

Jon and Daenerys’ romantic relationship is not the only thing at stake when the truth comes out. As the legitimate son of Rhaegar Targaryen, Jon is the rightful heir to the Iron Throne – not Daenerys. Will Daenerys step aside and let the man she presumably loves take the throne she has been fighting for non-stop? It seems doubtful.

Daenerys’ desire for power was insatiable in Season 7 and Season 8 should be no different. Jon’s ambition for power has been far less ravenous, and he may just step aside. Something would have to push him to take that step forward.

As of Season 7, Jon is obviously under Daenerys’ influence. He even bent the knee to her, despite signs of her tyrannical nature. Will Daenerys be willing to do the same when the truth comes out?

Does she love Jon enough to do that? There is no indication that Daenerys is willing to put any of her personal feelings above her desire for power. There is only one person, whose interests, she would consider above her own. We will get into that in a minute.

If Jon Breaks Up with Daenerys

Let’s assume that Jon, upon hearing the news of his true parentage breaks up with Daenerys. On Game of Thrones, there is no such thing as a clean break. It is highly theorized that Daenerys will become pregnant from their night on the ship and that could have enormous repercussions. Let’s play this theory out.

HBO

For one, it seems highly likely that the Daenerys baby theory will come to fruition, as has been previously opined on the Inquisitr, a myriad of clues hint at this outcome. Remember, Game of Thrones went out of its way to make sure Daenerys and Jon hooked up before the truth was revealed to them. This plot point is crucial.

If Jon breaks things off and Daenerys learns she is pregnant sometime afterward, she could keep their child a secret. Enter Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), Jorah (Iain Glen), Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel), among Daenerys’ closest confidants. Daenerys could keep her pregnancy a secret from Jon with their help.

What a Baby Brings

A Jon/Daenerys baby would bring a lot of drama. For one, having a baby in the midst of the White Walker threat is incredibly perilous. If Daenerys has the baby in secret, she could theoretically leave them with someone she trusts to be sent away, choosing to stay in the North.

Will she use one of her dragons to fly the baby to safety? It is feasible. Such a decision would undoubtedly bring its share of controversy.

Humanity needs as many of Daenerys’ dragons as possible if they hope to stave off the White Walkers. If Daenerys puts her child first and uses one of her dragons to save them, it could have a devastating impact on the North, and Daenerys is one of the only characters bold enough to make such a move.

Macall B. Polay / HBO

Having to use one of the dragons to save the baby could be how Jon learns the truth. Daenerys could make Tyrion the regent to hers and Jon’s baby, and urge him to flee with them. If Daenerys and Jon both perish, Tyrion would be the acting regent when the series ends.

In the End

To sum it all up, Jon and Daenerys could break up and have a baby. Whether Jon knows about them or not, they would be the heir to the Iron Throne. If Daenerys names Tyrion as the baby’s regent, it would secure his influence on the Iron Throne, which let’s face it would be essential to ensuring the future of humanity on Game of Thrones.

Find out if any of these Jon Snow and Daenerys theories play out when Game of Thrones Season 8 premieres on HBO in 2019.