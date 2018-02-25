Michelle Obama’s Memoir Set To Hit Bookshelves Soon

Michelle Obama’s memoir is set to hit store bookshelves just before the Thanksgiving holiday season.

According to The Hill, the former first lady’s Becoming is slated to hit bookstores on Nov. 13 and will be released in 24 different languages and as an audio-book by publisher Crown Publishing Group.

Obama recently shared that working on the book has been a labor of love.

“Writing Becoming has been a deeply personal experience,” she said in a statement. “It has allowed me, for the very first time, the space to honestly reflect on the unexpected trajectory of my life. In this book, I talk about my roots and how a little girl from the South Side of Chicago found her voice and developed the strength to use it to empower others. I hope my journey inspires readers to find the courage to become whoever they aspire to be. I can’t wait to share my story.”

Soon after leaving the White House, the Obamas agreed to a deal to produce two memoirs for a record-setting $60 million. President Barack Obama’s work is set to be released in the spring of 2019.

Not long after that, the $500 million Obama Presidential Library is slated to open on the South Side of Chicago.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Chicago Curbed reported the Obama Foundation recently released updated plans for the project that took into account more of the concerns of Jackson Park area residents, among them a streamlined main tower.

Reports have stated that half of the tower will include a ticketed exhibition space dedicated to the Civil Rights Movement and broader African-American history. In addition, the updated plan retains the center’s library structure, which will provide electronic access to presidential documents and could come to serve as a Chicago Public Library branch.

Among other amenities, the center is slated to house meeting rooms, public space, an auditorium and a restaurant.

A planned athletic center with multi-sport indoor facilities is also part of the plan, along with a top-floor space with views of the park and Lake Michigan that will be free and open to the public.