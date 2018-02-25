Honey Boo Boo News: Is Sugar Bear Really Her Bio Dad? DNA Test Results Revealed

Sugar Bear's furious that his new wife went behind his back to conduct a secret DNA test to avoid paying child support.

If you’re a fan of Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, whether from her stint on Here Comes Honey Boo Boo or her new role on her mom’s reality TV hit Mama June: From Not to Hot, you probably already know that her dad’s new wife has some questions about her paternity. In a recent episode of From Not to Hot, Sugar Bear’s new wife Jennifer Lamb admitted that she’d gone behind her husband’s back to conduct a DNA test to “figure out if Alana is Mike’s (Sugar Bear’s) daughter.”

The reason? As E! News reported, Jennifer doesn’t think Honey Boo Boo’s mom June is “trustworthy.” According to Lamb, the fact that Mama June has four kids by four different men is reason enough for her to be suspicious. Jennifer, who has found herself in the ever-shrinking shadow of June Shannon, added that any child support that has to be paid for Honey Boo Boo is going to come from both her husband and herself, and that she “sure in the hell” is not paying for a child that isn’t biologically Sugar Bear’s.

“I’m trying to figure out if Alana is Mike’s daughter. I’m just trying to make sure because June is not trustworthy. She has four different kids by four different daddies, and we gotta make sure this is the right daddy for the right baby…I do feel bad about doing the DNA test without letting Mike know. But I sure in the hell ain’t paying child support for a kid that’s not Mike’s.”

While Jennifer Lamb expressed regret for sneaking around behind Sugar Bear’s back to have his DNA tested, her real issue doesn’t seem to be with Honey Boo Boo – or even paying child support. In the clip above, Lamb reveals that her real problem appears to be with Mama June. According to a phone conversation played on the show, the reality TV star states that if Honey Boo Boo is Sugar Bear’s biological daughter, the newlywed couple is tied to June Shannon for the rest of their lives. If she’s not, they “never have to see June again.”

In Friday’s episode of From Not to Hot, Sugar Bear learns about his new wife’s deception, and he’s far from thrilled. The proud reality TV papa is furious that Lamb conducted a DNA test on himself and Honey Boo Boo. According to Sugar Bear, DNA test or no DNA test, Honey Boo Boo is his daughter.

“I am the father! I don’t need no damn piece of paper telling me.”

Honey boo boo is going to be hot in 10 be years, don't believe me, just watch. Ha — James Johnson (@JamesJo58214387) February 25, 2018

No matter what the DNA he's her daddy. He raised her, he loved her. That's what counts. — Mary Phillips (@marylouisep3) February 24, 2018

Nothing signifies the decline of Western Civilization more than this. I'm very happy about this. — Beelzebub (@PressSec4Hell) February 24, 2018

Before revealing the results of the secret DNA test to her irate hubby, Jennifer Lamb does her best to convince him that she had his best interests at heart when she didn’t tell him she’d completed the paperwork requesting the test. When explaining herself to her husband, Lamb left out the part about Mama June and focused solely on Honey Boo Boo’s child support.

“We had to make sure she was blood. During mediation, you’re going to be hit with child support. That’s money that is going to come from both of us. I went behind your back to protect you.

In the final moments of the show, Lamb revealed the shocking DNA test results. Unfortunately for Honey Boo Boo fans (not to mention Sugar Bear and Honey Boo Boo herself), the results were a non-answer. According to Lamb, the test results were inconclusive.

Sugar Bear Learns the Results of His Wife's Secret DNA Test on Honey Boo Boohttps://t.co/3K37uvEmKv Shared from my Google feed — janitorial man (@johnthejanitor) February 25, 2018

“The results were inconclusive. The DNA samples were corrupted so they couldn’t tell if you were her father or not.”

So far, there’s been no word on whether the DNA test will be repeated, or if Sugar Bear (an unwilling participant in the first test) will refuse to try again.