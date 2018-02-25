Intel To Showcase 5G During World Mobile Congress

5G will offer users better speed and connectivity.

With the advent of technologies like virtual reality (VR), artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IOT), wireless companies are working to offer better speed and connectivity to users.

Last year, the wireless industry announced the first official standard for 5G—one that is expected to dole out about 10 times faster connectivity than 4G. This would be ideal to stream 8K videos or download a 3D movie in just 30 seconds. The downloads usually take about six minutes when using 4G.

The 5G Internet will also power smart cities, self-driving cars, and automated surgical procedures, among others.

Mobile World Congress

This week, Intel announced that it will showcase its 5G technology at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) that will be held from February 26 to March 1. The company is collaborating with PC makers like Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Microsoft to bring 5G connectivity to its users.

The chip maker, who is investing in AI and VR, is keen to expand and invest deeply across its wireless portfolio and bring 5G-connected mobile PCs to the market.

The company is primarily targeting users who are glued to high-end gaming and high-definition videos. In a recent statement to the press, Intel said that it will help open the door to new experiences hardly imaginable today, and “make connecting online from anywhere, anytime the norm.”

Sandra L. Rivera, senior vice president and general manager of the Network Platforms Group at Intel Corporation, said that the company will demonstrate the first 5GNR interoperability publicly at the Mobile World Congress. “5G will enable innovative service offerings unbounded by today’s infrastructure limitations and will spawn entire new industries,” she said.

Intel expects the first wave of 5G-connected PCs to be introduced to the market in the second half of 2019.

Intel is setting the pace in #5G with new products and collaborations across the network-client-cloud continuum. https://t.co/5zyaCjCDtM pic.twitter.com/3wGdKcdafW — Intel Official News (@intelnews) February 22, 2018

The company flaunted its 5G connectivity at the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018. Users experienced 5G live streaming, a connected car experience, and ice arena events broadcast with multi-angle camera and interactive HD video.

The 5G Impact

5G Internet will make sure that the human beings are connected to their environment at all times. 5G will create a smart society that will have intelligent infrastructures.