Watch Spurs Vs. Cavs 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, Channels, & Odds

A shorthanded San Antonio team visits Cleveland in a Sunday afternoon matchup.

On Sunday afternoon, basketball fans will see the Spurs vs. Cavs live streaming online and televised game coverage. Unfortunately for San Antonio, they’ll be taking on “King James” and Cleveland without Manu Ginobili and Kawhi Leonard. The latter of these stars was recently ruled out for the remainder of the regular season due to his quadriceps tendinopathy. That means the load for the Spurs will continue to rest on other players including leading scorer LaMarcus Aldridge. Here’s the latest game preview with odds, start time, TV channels, and how to watch the Spurs vs. Cavs live streaming online.

When today’s game takes place at Quicken Loans Arena, the Cleveland Cavaliers (35-23) will be favored by 4.5 points at home, per Odds Shark. The visiting San Antonio Spurs (35-25) recently revealed that their star player Kawhi Leonard would sit out the remainder of the season to recover from his injury. The Spurs are currently second to the Houston Rockets in their division, trailing by 11 games.

LaMarcus Aldridge will continue to try to lead the team to another playoff appearance as he’s averaging a double-double this season. His team has lost four-straight and is just 3-7 over their last 10 games. Most recently, they dropped back-to-back games against the Denver Nuggets. Previous losses came against two other teams from last season’s playoffs: the Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors.

LeBron James and the new look Cavaliers have gone 4-1 since they made their recent trades. Sue Ogrocki / AP Images

Still, the Spurs have owned the Cavs over their last 10 meetings, going 8-2 straight up and 6-4 against the spread. However, the more recent Spurs are 1-6 straight up over their last seven games. That said, they are also 5-2 against the spread in those games. One trend for over/under bettors to consider is that the total has gone “over” in five of the last seven meetings between the two teams.

Sunday’s San Antonio Spurs vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time start. Live television coverage of this matchup will be presented on several networks. ABC will be the national telecast provider for the game in most households on cable, satellite, and over-the-air HD antennae.

There may be live streaming online coverage available on the ABC website for cable and satellite subscribers in major cities. Also, most cable and satellite subscribers can head to the WatchESPN website or mobile apps to see the live stream of today’s game.

For those viewers who don’t have any of the above options, a channel streaming service will solve the problem. The Sling TV subscription service includes ESPN, ESPN2, and WatchESPN as part of its most basic channel package. New customers can sign up for a free one week trial of the service at Sling.com website.