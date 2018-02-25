‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sally Shoots To Kill But Her Victim Is Not Who You Think

Next week on 'B&B' a bullet hits home, Dollar Bill survives, but someone he loves is destroyed.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) is in the hospital soon, based on leaked behind-the-scenes photos. Given the shooting at the end of the cliffhanger episode on Friday, February 23, fans might assume it’s the work of Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). Sally grabbed the gun and pulled the trigger, according to She Knows Soaps, but it’s not Dollar Bill that goes down. Instead, it someone he loves almost as much as he loves himself.

Sally Makes Threats, Grabs The Gun

In this week’s soap magazines, we get a glimpse at what happens on Monday’s B&B. Sally fires the gun and Bill groans in pain, but it’s all about his ego. Before Sally can take aim a second time, Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) grabs her and she’s forced to put down the firearm. The editing on Friday’s show made it seem like Sally drilled Dollar Bill full of lead. But if you look at Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from next week’s promo video (see below), the Spencer tycoon is just fine.

So, who did Sally shoot? B&B spoilers from She Knows Soaps promise that it wasn’t Bill that was Sally’s target, but Sky, his beloved tower he plans to build on the ruins of Spectra Fashions. Sally knows that Bill destroyed her life and career so he could build a monument to his massive ego, so that’s where she took aim. On Monday, CBS soap fans will see the designer shot Sky and destroyed Bill’s model. This wounds him, but it isn’t fatal. In fact, Bill is in fine form for a coming confrontation.

Bill Survives Sally – Plots To Destroy Watie

Bold spoilers tease that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) went from no-strings-attached to “put a ring on it” in record time. Wyatt proposed Friday and the scene will repeat on Monday’s B&B and Katie says yes again but then they must face Dollar Bill. The promo says that a “declaration of love” becomes a “declaration of war.” Katie and Wyatt go tell Bill they’re engaged and he flips out and makes threats. Everyone is concerned.

Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) discuss the engagement and Brooke says, “My God, wait until Bill finds out.” Bill’s reaction is instant and explosive. He yanks Wyatt’s sword necklace off of him and promises that Katie and Wyatt will be left with nothing. Then Bill grabs up little Will and tells Katie that he’ll sue for custody. Bill also says Waite can get married “over his dead body.” With Bill in the hospital soon, maybe someone takes him up on that offer.

Dollar Bill’s Enemies Circle

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week say that Bill will have almost no one left in his corner. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) is done with him and now Wyatt is too. Brooke is disgusted and Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) comes to make threats after Bill rages at their son. With nothing left to lose, Bill soon goes to extremes. The week of March 5, Bill proposes to Steffy, but she’s not thrilled to see him down on one knee, according to Soap Central.

The same week that Bill proposes, he and Ridge get into a violent confrontation and B&B spoilers and rumors hint that Bill will wind up in both the hospital and jail. Dollar Bill is burning so many bridges, it won’t be long before he doesn’t have a leg to stand on anymore. Who will make Bill pay when all is said and done? Will it be Sally or Ridge? Will it be Steffy or Quinn, or perhaps Katie will punish Bill for trying to steal her chance at happily ever after?

See what else happens on B&B the week of February 26, plus check out the coming who shot Bill mystery, and find out what Don Diamont is doing while he’s off the CBS soap for a few weeks. Check back here often for more The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.