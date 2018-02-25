Gus Kenworthy: Olympian Tears Into Ivanka Trump For Being At The Olympics

"Honestly, tf is she doing here??"

U.S. Olympian Gus Kenworthy tore into Ivana Trump, wondering aloud on social media why the First Daughter was there in Pyeongchang to begin with, according to MSN.

As the 2018 Winter Olympics are winding down, Kenworthy posted a photo of a large contingent of American athletes, seemingly waiting in the wings of the Olympic Stadium for their entrance into the closing ceremonies. Although Ivanka doesn’t appear to be in the photo (unless she’s hidden somewhere), she is at the Olympics, leading the U.S. delegation.

Kenworthy wasn’t happy about it.

So proud of all these people! Everybody here has worked so hard to make it to the Olympics and have the opportunity to walk in the closing ceremony! Well… Everyone except Ivanka. Honestly, tf is she doing here?? pic.twitter.com/sfJKi0VTDb — Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) February 25, 2018

Ivanka, who is a “senior adviser” to her father, the president, has said that the purpose of her presence is three-fold. First, she’s the unofficial representative of the U.S. government at the closing ceremonies. Secondly, she’s said that her trip is intended to reaffirm Donald Trump’s call for “maximum pressure campaign” against North Korea to end their nuclear program. Third, she says her presence in South Korea is intended to “reaffirm our bonds of friendship and partnership” with the country.

Further, Trump himself has reiterated his faith in having his daughter represent the U.S. at the games, saying, “We cannot have a better, or smarter, person representing our country.”

This particular Olympics has seen its share of political controversies, with more than one U.S. athlete directing their ire at the presence of the Trump administration officials.

Even as the 2018 Winter Olympics were in their beginning stages, controversy erupted surrounding Vice President Mike Pence. Pence, who has been seen by some as anti-gay, found himself embroiled in a kerfuffle with openly-gay Olympian Adam Rippon. Rippon had publicly stated that he would not visit with Pence, should the opportunity arise, with Rippon noting Pence’s supposed support for so-called “gay conversion therapy” as one of his reasons. However, as Huffington Post reported this week, Rippon later changed his stance and said that he would take a phone call from Pence.

Similarly, as reported by The Inquisitr, Kenworthy, who is also openly gay, also took aim at Pence on social media earlier in the games.