Sridevi’s Cause Of Death: Cardiac Arrest, Despite No History Of Heart Disease

Sridevi suddenly passed away yesterday at the aged 54, and the Bollywood actresses cause of death was reportedly a sudden cardiac arrest. Sridevi’s brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor, who is also an actor, stated that the family is in shock as the legendary actress had no history of heart disease.

According to the Indian Times, Sridevi was in her hotel room when she had a heart attack. In an interview, Sanjay Kapoor said the following: “We are completely shocked. She had no history of a heart attack.”

Sridevi and her family flew out to Dubai to attend a wedding of actress Sonam Kapoor’s cousin Mohit Marwah. The late actress was accompanied by her husband Boney Kapoor and one of her daughter’s.

Sridevi Kapoor was active on her Instagram up to a day before her untimely death. The Bollywood actress shared elegant photos of her outfits with her 1 million-plus followers.

The specifics of the actresses cause of death is yet to be determined.

Sridevi is reportedly being flown back to Mumbai where her family will make funeral arrangements. A sudden cardiac arrest can happen to people who appear healthy and have no symptoms of heart disease, according to The National Coalition for Women with Heart Disease.

A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on Dec 26, 2017 at 12:55pm PST

Sridevi was a big box office draw in India and performed in films in multiple languages, which increased her broad appeal in India.

Men are more likely to have a heart attack than women, and Sridevi’s cause of death has raised awareness of the disease due to her high profile.

One of Sridevi’s breakout films was the 1983 Bollywood hit Himmatwala. The actress went on to have a successful career that spanned over five decades.

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra was among many who paid tribute to the iconic actress. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to Sridevi and tweeted that he was saddened by her shocking death.

Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi. She was a veteran of the film industry, whose long career included diverse roles and memorable performances. My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 25, 2018

I am at a loss for words & jolted as if struck by lightening at this late hour of the night to learn about the shocking & tragic news & untimely demise of #Sridevi ji. Heartbroken. She was India’s sweetheart, an incredible artiste & a beautiful human being. Gone too soon. RIP.???? pic.twitter.com/VEIveFY4tw — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) February 24, 2018

Sridevi is regarded by many as one of the first Bollywood superstars. Her performances often garnered critical acclaim from experts and fans alike. Sridevi has starred in over 100 Indian movies.

She is survived by her husband Boney Kapoor of 22 years and their daughters Jhanvi, 20, and Khushi, 17.