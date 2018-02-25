Brielle Biermann Turns 21, Celebrates In Miami In A Teeny Bikini

The eldest of the Biermann children has turned 21, and celebrated big time in Miami with friends.

Kim Zolciak’s daughter jetted off to Miami to celebrate her milestone birthday this week. Brielle Biermann turned 21 Sunday afternoon and spent the weekend relaxing on the beach and partying with friends.

Brielle documented most of her birthday weekend on Instagram and Snapchat, which showcased fun times on the beach, extravagant dinners, expensive champagne, and partying at LIV Nightclub where Alesso and Rita Ora were performing. Brielle was event allowed in the DJ booth with the musicians and was spotlighted by LIV with a giant light-up birthday cake.

The Real Housewives daughter spent a good portion of her trip on the beach in a strapless purple bikini. Brielle paired the bathing suit with silver aviator shades and dangerously long bright pink nails.

The Daily Mail spotted Brielle in South Beach, where she had a friend take professional photographs of her. Her bathing suit didn’t leave much to the imagination, as her teeny bikini was a focal point for the paparazzi, which displayed all of her curves.

Brielle also celebrated her 21st in a long sleeve mini-dress with silver and black jewels. Her hotel room was decorated with large balloons spelling out “21” and “BDAY.” The Don’t Be Tardy star shared snaps from gifts sent to her room from mom Kim and stepdad Kroy Biermann, friend Jeff Michael, and her manager. Brielle was treated to Publix birthday cake and Veuve Clicquot from generous friends and family.

last day of being 20⭐️????✨???? A post shared by Brielle (@briellebiermann) on Feb 24, 2018 at 3:54pm PST

Friends Elizabeth Arthur and Ty French came along for the ride and were perfect companions for Brielle on her big weekend.

While Brielle partied in Miami, mom Kim spilled her heart out on social media. Kim shared 14 photos of Brielle on her Instagram in the past two days and complimented her daughter’s amazing character in the captions. Kim shared throwback photos of Brielle as a baby and borrowed some from her daughter’s own Instagram feed.

20? don’t know her! A post shared by Brielle (@briellebiermann) on Feb 24, 2018 at 9:07pm PST

“I AM SO PROUD OF YOU!!!… What you stand for, who you are, how you live your life, your morals, your values, your beliefs, you have always been a LEADER and you have never swayed! I love you far beyond words could ever describe,” Kim spoke of her daughter.

Missing from the epic birthday weekend extravaganza was Brielle’s boyfriend Michael Kopech. The Chicago White Sox pitcher and Brielle began their relationship in May of 2016. Radar Online suggested there was trouble in paradise, but neither party has spoken about an issue or a split.