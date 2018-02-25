Angelina Jolie Speaks About A Full Life Post Brad Pitt, And What Will Keep The Former Couple Bound

It’s been more than a year since Angelina Jolie announced to the world that she was filing for divorce from her husband of two years and partner of 12 years, Brad Pitt. Since that point the estranged couple has worked toward a more amicable relationship for the sake of their six children, while also determining the custody arrangements and details for a settlement.

Angelina Jolie has been quite open over this period of time, giving a number of interviews during which the actress and director indicated how challenging this phase has been on her family and herself. Brad Pitt has also spoken openly, specifically with GQ last year, when he admitted to having done “too much boozing,” and seeking rehab treatment in addition to therapy following the split.

Recently, Angelina spoke out about how she keeps her life from being empty. The mother of six admits that maintaining a “work/life balance” is key to achieving this. During an interview with Deadline, Jolie expanded on this point, as People has relayed.

“I think to be a balanced person, you have to find those things that you just purely enjoy. But, of course, if you aren’t participating in the bigger picture of life, and in being somehow useful, and you aren’t doing something and growing, then really, you’ll find you’re not very happy. Really, you’ll have quite an empty life.”

Angelina Jolie is known for keeping her plate quite full by being a star mother to her and Brad’s six kids, in addition to still acting in films yearly and even now taking on directorial roles on such films as First They Killed My Father and The Breadwinner. The talented star also acts as a special envoy for the United Nations, and has done for a number of years.

It’s clear that Jolie has no problem keeping focused and busy, without having a man in her life and despite the challenging time for she and Brad Pitt, both stars seem to be getting through them just fine. The two are even determined to continue to work together on an endeavor outside of their film lives and parenting. Jolie and Pitt are set to continue to run their Miraval wine business jointly, which demonstrates how amicable the estranged couple remain.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

W has shared new details about the winemakers’ upcoming release for the week ahead.