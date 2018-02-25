‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Peter Moves In On Maxie – Brother Steals Nathan’s Life

Next week on 'GH' sees Dante wondering why Peter is lurking around his BFF's widow and how long Heinrik can stay hidden.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Peter August (Wes Ramsey) will soon play an important role in Maxie Jones’ (Kirsten Storms) life, but it might be about much more than romance. Although some sites have hinted that Maxie will fall back in with Damian Spinelli (Bradford Anderson), Kirsten Storms shot that notion down in a recent Facebook live session. In fact, it’s way too soon for Maxie to be in a romance at all. Nathan West (Ryan Paevey) was the love of her life, and she’s grieving the detective’s terrible death while also carrying a child that will never know its father. Romance is not what she needs right now.

Peter-Heinrik Is A Good Man!

GH spoilers from Soap Hub suggest that Peter will be Maxie’s new man, but they also speculated recently that Maxie would somehow steal Nelle Hayes’ (Chloe Lanier) baby, so that’s more fan fiction than a spoiler. However, what is clear is that Peter felt guilty about Nathan’s untimely death and confessed how sorry he was when he stood at his brother’s grave. Celeb Dirty Laundry speculated that Peter shot Nathan and that he’s evil, but that isn’t true either.

General Hospital spoilers show that Peter told Nathan, at his grave, that he wants to make amends for what Cesar Faison (Anders Hove) did by cutting short his life. Peter is much more like his mother Anna Devane (Finola Hughes). The worst thing Peter did since he came to Port Charles was steal the flash drive with Drew Cain’s (Billy Miller) memories. He protected Maxie from Faison, hid Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) to save his life, and worked hard at Aurora Media. Peter is not a villain.

14,000th episodes later and the #GH family is still growing! How will you be celebrating tomorrow? #GH14000 @wesramsey pic.twitter.com/RrZT74lmUf — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 22, 2018

Maxie And Peter Bond

GH spoilers from theSoapies reveal that Maxie finds comfort in Peter, but it’s not romantic. It could be that Maxie senses a familiarity with Peter because he’s a lot like Nathan. Both brothers were good men and Peter had to work hard not to turn evil because Faison influenced him so heavily. Spoilers from She Knows Soaps indicate that Faison’s will means Peter could claim the fortune, but that would be selling his soul to the devil and Maxie doesn’t want the cash for her kid either.

General Hospital spoilers for next week from Soap Central say that Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) notices Peter spending time with Maxie and suspects his motives. Dante has no clue that Peter is grieving the loss of his brother and is trying to be supportive of his future niece or nephew. From the outside, Peter’s interest in Maxie might look shady, but he’s got the best intentions when it comes to his brother’s grieving widow.

Can Maxie Forgive Peter?

Eventually, the truth will come out about Peter being Heinrik Faison. Next week, Anna and Andre Maddox (Anthony Montgomery) take off for Europe to track down her missing child. Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) lied and told her it was a daughter to get her off Peter’s trail. Anna has no idea her child is there in Port Chuck, but clues will lead her back, and she’ll be furious to discover Valentin lied. Once Anna chases answers, she’ll be reunited with her son Peter, aka Heinrik.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Maxie will initially be furious that Peter lied, but she will see that he was trying to protect everyone from Faison. Peter confesses that he wishes Faison shot him instead of Nathan and that he’s heartbroken that he never got to know his brother. Once all the lies are aired out, Maxie forgives Peter, and this could be the beginning of romance for them. Dante won’t be so forgiving and believes Peter is trying to steal Nathan’s wife, kid, and life.

Are you more excited for our 14,000th episode than @teenystweeting?!? Help us get the word out – #GH14000 airs FRIDAY, FEB. 23RD! #GH pic.twitter.com/MXqfNZeSAH — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 19, 2018

Will Peter Stay Or Go?

General Hospital spoilers are fuzzy on whether Peter will be a long-term member of the fabric of Port Charles society. His mom Anna lives there, as does his niece or nephew that Maxie is carrying. Plus, Maxie and Peter become close friends (and maybe more). Dante might not ever accept Peter, and Jason and Drew will have a bone to pick with him, but PC has worse people in town, right? Franco is a reformed serial killer, Jason’s a mob enforcer, and Ava is a cold-blooded killer.

The local pub owner is a former mob man, Sonny’s neck-deep in illegal enterprises, and Nelle is gaslighting Carly. Valentin killed Nikolas and Michael ax-murdered his stepmom. Considering all this, Peter’s not so bad. Will Maxie forgive Peter for lying? Is romance in the cards or is it just family ties that pull them close? Catch up on GH spoilers for the week of February 26, see why Liz misses her wedding, and Nelle’s plot to get closer to the Qs. Check back often for more General Hospital spoilers.