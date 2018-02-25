‘The Walking Dead’ Star Norman Reedus And Diane Kruger Pack On The PDA Ahead Of Season 8 Premiere

The actor recently sat down and discussed what’s ahead for his character, Daryl, and revealed that fans will get a lot of closure by the end of the current season.

Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger showed a little love ahead of the Season 8 premiere of The Walking Dead. A month after going public with their romance, the couple was spotted packing on the PDA at a hotspot in Los Angeles.

According to Daily Mail, Reedus and Kruger were seen getting extra cozy outside of Nobu in L.A. Kruger sported a blazer during the outing while the Walking Dead star opted for a casual look in a camo jacket.

Although the two were surrounded by friends, they were clearly distracted by one other and left together in a black Audi. The sighting comes a month after the pair confirmed their romance during a surprise appearance on the red carpet.

Reedus and Kruger walked the red carpet during the Golden Globes in January. The two smiled big for the cameras and even shared an intimate kiss after Kruger won an award for her part in the movie, In the Fade. Before dating Reedus, Kruger was linked to Joshua Jackson before their breakup in the summer of 2016.

The two dated for over a decade and although the split was hard, Kruger was thankful for her renewed sense of freedom. Reedus, meanwhile, most recently dated model Helena Christensen, with whom he shares one son.

In addition to their most recent outing, Reedus and Kruger were spotted shopping for real estate a few weeks ago. The two looked at a few places in and around New York City, including an $11 million estate in West Village. It is not clear if Reedus and Kruger bought anything, but they are clearly ready to take their relationship to the next level.

While his romance in the real world heats up, Reedus is preparing for the return of Season 8 of The Walking Dead. The actor recently sat down and discussed what’s ahead for his character, Daryl, and revealed that fans will get a lot of closure by the end of the current season.

“It’s all resolution,” Reedus explained about the remainder of Season 8. “It’s all the tying up of these ends of what’s laid out in front of us in all these different directions. There’s a lot of closure coming in the back eight, which is great.”

The characters on AMC’s hit zombie drama have gone through a lot this season. Rick (Andrew Lincoln) is currently involved in an intense war with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) while we just learned that Carl (Chandler Riggs) was bitten by a walker and will die in the next episode. With so many things in the works, Reedus revealed that Daryl’s role in the war will get complicated because he’s will to do whatever it takes to win, even if that means coming to blows with Rick.

Reedus has not commented on his blossoming romance with Kruger. Fans can watch Reedus in action when The Walking Dead returns to AMC this Sunday night.