Jennifer Aniston And Justin Theroux Split: Find Out All The Details Known So Far, According To ‘People’

One of Hollywood’s most adored couples has shocked fans and followers by announcing they have been separated since last year. Jennifer Aniston and her hubby of two years, Justin Theroux, have called it quits and the former couple released a joint statement to make their decision known to the masses. CNN reminded readers of the stars’ words in their shared statement, which indicates that Jen and Justin will remain friends and just wanted to beat the rumors and tabloid gossip about their relationship.

“This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship,” the statement reads.

Aniston and Theroux then make it clear that anything else that is said about them and is not directly from their mouths regarding their marriage is a fabrication. This, however, has not stopped sources from coming forward to share supposed details as to why Jen and Justin’s marriage met its demise.

People has laid out such details and shared the claims of an insider who states that Theroux was spending much of his time in New York City, while Jen remained at their California home. Justin supposedly would go days without being in touch with Jen and lived his life in NYC more like a single bachelor than like a married man, as the source noted.

“During his relationship with Jen, Justin’s life in N.Y.C. was always very different from his L.A. life. In N.Y.C., he acted more like a single guy. He went out with his single friends and sometimes would have very little contact with Jen for days,”

The Aniston insider went on to reveal that children were a big part of why their marriage didn’t result in long-term happily ever after. Jen apparently was ready to start a family as early as 2012, but the two were never able to conceive. Although Aniston has been sad over this result, the star has not let it “consume her” or devastate them, the insider added.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

The Friends star is undoubtedly “sad and disappointed” that her marriage to Justin Theroux did not work out. Jen Aniston did not “expect to be single again,” but is not quite ready to get back out there. Many fans of Jen and her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, are hoping that the two will rekindle their romance from over a decade ago since Pitt is also in the middle of a drawn-out divorce from Angelina Jolie.