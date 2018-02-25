‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Battles For Christian Custody — Law On Mustache’s Side

Now that the paternity truth is out there, a legal war is brewing on 'Y&R' for the fate of Adam's son.

The Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) is about to be hit by a triple whammy of awful news. First, Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) ran off and left him, and he’s not sure she ever loved him. Second, he will learn he’s not Christian Newman’s biological father. The third shocker will hit him thanks to Victor Newman (Eric Braeden). It turns out Nick has no legal right to keep Christian. There’s more heartbreak ahead for the Genoa City hunk!

Chelsea Gone, Nick’s Rights Go With Her

Y&R spoilers from She Knows Soaps reveal that Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) tells Nick the truth about Christian’s paternity on Wednesday, February 28. His heartbreak coincides with the last day of February sweeps. Nick is still reeling from Chelsea skipping town, and now he realizes that Sage Newman (Kelly Sullivan) died with him living a lie. Sharon knows the truth, and so does Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni). But Nick will be stunned when he finds out who else was keeping the secret.

Young and the Restless spoilers promise that Nick is angry that everyone kept this secret and let him get so attached to Adam’s son. Victor reveals he’s long known the truth and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) is stunned. With the truth spreading, it’s just a matter of time before Nick loses Christian, too. When Chelsea was with Nick, there was a foundation for custody. She was Adam’s widow and Connor, Adam’s other son and Christian’s half-brother, was there so Chelsea could have won custody.

Victor Takes Christian To Protect Grandson

Victor and Nick aren’t close, but The Mustache also wouldn’t kick his son while he’s down. However, Victor will have no choice. The simple truth is that Nick has no legal rights to keep Christian. He’s barely related to the kid by blood. Since Adam and Nick were only half-brothers, Nick is a half-uncle to Christian. Sage’s parents are presumed dead, as is Sage. Adam is presumably dead (although one tabloid site resurrects him almost daily).

Young and the Restless spoilers history shows that Adam’s mom Hope is dead, so Christian’s closest living biological relative is his grandpa Victor. Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) can quickly file some papers and Christian will be given to Victor to raise. But why would he devastate Nick this way? The fact is that The Mustache might not have a choice. Once word leaks about Christian’s paternity, social services might show up at Nick’s door to take the boy.

Cricket Targets Christian To Take Down Newmans

If nothing else changed, Victor might let Nick keep Christian so long as he could see his grandson, but Cricket Williams (Lauralee Bell) is the problem. She won’t hesitate to sic social services on them as part of her vendetta against the Newmans. She’s so desperate to punish Victor that she’s got JT Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill) undercover at NE and in Victoria Newman’s (Amelia Heinle) bed. Cricket may think sending social services to take Christian will pit the Newmans against each other.

Cricket wants to see Victor behind bars and getting the Newmans in a civil war could get someone, like Nick or Nikki, to finally help the police take down The Mustache. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that the dirty DA might get more than she bargained for by messing with the Newman family this way. But she never misses a chance to try a new backdoor scheme to get revenge on Victor. Cricket is just as bad as the Mustache in many ways…

How Will Nick Handle These Losses?

Cricket’s vendetta might not be the only reason that Nick loses custody. The other looming question is how Nick will react given the recent events that wrecked his life. Y&R spoilers from Soap Central indicate that Nikki questions Victor’s motives. She doesn’t want Victor making Nick’s pain worse but he must protect Christian. Plus, with Chelsea gone, Sharon wants “Sully” back and Nick’s ex-wife has a history of instability and obsession with Christian.

It’s not just social services that worries Victor but also Sharon. He’s no fan of hers and Sharon will rush to comfort Nick and worm her way back into Christian’s life. Y&R spoilers say that Victor is sure Christian will be better off with him and Nikki at the ranch than with Nick and twisted Sharon. Even though it will crush Nick, Victor knows taking his grandson is what’s best in the long run. Nick hasn’t hit rock bottom yet, but it’s coming soon!

Nick Confirms Truth With Paternity Test

Young and the Restless spoilers from the latest CBS promo video show that Nick confirms that he’s not Christian’s father with a new paternity test. The promo shows Nick dropping the letter in horror as Sharon comforts him. From there, it’s just a matter of time before Nick loses his nephew to Victor. Nick and Victor’s relationship is in bad shape and this blow could finish it. Nikki doesn’t want Nick hurt, but she knows the law is on Victor’s side.

Can Nikki convince Victor to share custody with Nick? Can the Newmans survive this shocker or will the family be torn apart again? Catch up on the YR scoop for the week of February 26, find out who’s coming to town for JT’s funeral at the end of March, and see when Victor’s first wife returns for the 45th-anniversary episode of the soap. Watch CBS weekdays for new Y&R episodes and check back here often for the latest The Young and the Restless spoilers and news.