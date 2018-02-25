North Korean Cheerleaders Are Sex Slaves For Kim Jong Un’s Aides, According To Defectors And The ‘Daily Mail’

The cheerleaders have been taking the world by storm with their synchronized moves and singing.

North Korean defectors have revealed that the country’s cheerleaders who have become a viral sensation recently due to their colorful presence in the Winter Olympics are in fact sex slaves who are forced to have sex with Kim Jong Un’s top aides. The “army of beauties” reportedly provide sexual services to the Workers’ Party of Korea.

The group of 230 women has wowed the world with their synchronized moves and their singing during the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. They are thought to be part of a charm offensive by the North Koreans to deter attention away from the recent tensions concerning their nuclear testing. However, North Korean defector Lee So-Yeon claims that the cheerleaders are sex slaves who are forced to have sex with members of the Workers’ Party of Korea, a party every North Korean is forced to show allegiance to. The 42-year-old claims that the women are forced to go to the party’s events and forced to sleep with the people attending these events even if they don’t want to, Daily Mail claimed.

“North Korea’s art troupe came here and performed with dances and songs, and it might seem like a fancy show on the outside. However, they also have to go to parties and provide sexual services, that sort of pain also follows.

“They go to the central Politburo party’s events, and have to sleep with the people there, even if they don’t want it. Those sorts of human-rights infringements take place, where women have to follow what they are told to do with their bodies.”

Another defector, Kim Hyung-soo, claims that the cheerleaders, as well as the athletes and the coaches representing North Korea in this Winter Olympics, are all Kim Jong Un’s sports slaves.

“In one word, athletes are Kim Jong Un’s sports ‘slaves’. Even the coaches are slaves to Kim Jong Un, and to the North Korean regime. Because in North Korea, Kim Jong Un and the regime is the entire world. The athletes and the cheerleaders, too.”

52-year-old Hyung-soo says that these people are selected carefully, based on their past loyalty and unlikeliness to defect.

North Korean cheer squad arriving in South Korea. Pool / Getty Images

It has been reported that the cheerleaders are kept under constant surveillance and are restricted from speaking or interacting in any way with someone other than the male guards. The girls are moved from events to dining rooms and then to bed. They are always moved in a formation of two-by-two. At an incident in the Kwandong Hockey Centre, reporters who tried speaking to the girls were hustled away by their bodyguards. The reporters were asked to “move on” and “leave” by masked security operatives.

So far the International Olympic Committee has not acted on the fact that these women have been denied basic freedom. The North Korean regime had also breached the Olympics rule when they allowed their reporters to speak to match officials at venues.