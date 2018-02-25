Arsenal Vs Manchester City Live Stream Online: Carabao Cup Final Chance To Land First Silverware Of The Season

Manchester City will start as the favorites, but Arsenal remain capable of upsetting any team on their day.

Pep Guardiola’s City start as favorites in this one, having almost certainly clinched the Premier League title this season and progressed to the quarter-final round of the Champions League. But their dreams of landing a quadruple came crashing down last weekend when League One team Wigan, who have become a bogey opposition of sorts for Manchester City in the FA Cup, condemned them to their third defeat in the competition in the last five years.

The defeat prompted mad scenes at the end of the game at JJB Stadium, with Guardiola and City players getting themselves in scuffles with supporters and Wigan manager Paul Cook, leading the FA to charge both clubs with failing to control their players.

City’s surprising loss has led to a feeling that Guardiola’s side will be “wounded” before their encounter with Arsenal and would take the game to Arsene Wenger’s men. Guardiola admitted he didn’t like to lose cup competitions and emphasized that the amount of good work he had done at City could only be gauged with the number of trophies they win.

“We have to win titles to give more value to what we have done.In the beginning of August, we said we will be judged by how many we win. “I don’t like to lose competitions. What happened at Wigan, maybe I’d prefer to lose Premier League games than FA Cup, because now we’ve dropped a competition. But that’s football, it has happened and we can just focus on the next one and try to get better. All we can do is learn from Wigan.”

Kevin De Bruyne will start for City having been benched for the game against Wigan, but Raheem Sterling is a doubt for City because of an unspecified muscle injury, per a report from Sky Sports. Forward Gabriel Jesus could be back in the squad after missing almost two months, but Fabian Delph will miss out on the game with a suspension. Guardiola will continue to have Bravo in goal as he has done in all domestic cup matches this season.

But while the Carabao Cup final gives Pep Guardiola his first chance to win a trophy after arriving in England in the summer of 2016, it also provides Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger an opportunity to win his first League Cup in 21 years in charge at the club. If Wenger manages to win the elusive cup which has evaded him in the past, he will become only the eighth manager in football history to have won all major first flight trophies in England.

Unlike the last two decades when Wenger primarily used the League Cup to field experimental sides focusing on young players, he can afford to take no chances in the Carabao Cup final because it provides a realistic chance for Arsenal to win a trophy after having endured a difficult season. Arsenal is playing in the second-tier European competition and currently sit sixth in the league, but Wenger contends his team’s win over Manchester City in the semi-final of the FA Cup last season will give his players the much-needed belief before the final.

“I agree that we are maybe underdogs, but we have to believe in our quality. The history, the fact we have done it before, it shows you ‘why not do it again?’ “You must have enough belief to think you can do it, that on the day you manage to turn up with the right spirit and the right mentality, the right belief. “In the final, everyone says you have to be motivated, but it is as well about finding the right balance between focus, motivation and being relaxed enough to play our game.”

Aaron Ramsey is expected to be fit in time for another Wembley final for Arsenal, while play-maker Mesut Ozil is also back in contention after being rested for the midweek game against Ostersunds in the Europa League. Wenger also said forward Pierre Emerick Aubameyang is looking sharper in training and will start the final, but newcomer Henrikh Mikhtaryan is cup-tied for the game. David Ospina will start in goal.

