Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Could Acquire Ndamukong Suh, Reports ‘Sports DFW’

Carl Daley of 'Sports DFW' believes the Dallas Cowboys will be in a good position to acquire Ndamukong Suh later in the offseason if he becomes a free agent.

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to add marquee players this offseason in order to put themselves in a better position to compete for the Super Bowl next season. The Cowboys will look for trades to improve their roster or wait until late in the offseason when they can sign players who were unexpectedly released by their respective teams.

And if the Cowboys want to get additional firepower for next season, Carl Daley of Sports DFW said that Dallas should keep an eye on Ndamukong Suh. The veteran defensive tackle might eventually become available on the free agent market late in the offseason.

Suh had another solid year for the Miami Dolphins, posting 47 tackles and two forced fumbles. The 31-year-old will still be one of best pass rushers in the league, but Miami might eventually decide to go into a different direction.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins might trade or release Suh this offseason. He has a cap hit of $26.1 million, the highest for a defensive player for next season, and third behind San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and Detroit Lions signal caller Matthew Stafford.

The Dolphins will first look to trade Suh to save $3.9 million in cap space while also getting picks as compensation. But if they fail to find a trade partner willing to absorb Suh’s massive salary, Miami can release him after June 1, which can help them save around $17 million next season.

Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

In the event the Dolphins decide to cut Suh, Daley said that the Cowboys should make a run at the five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle. He said that getting Suh will immediately shore up the Cowboys’ defensive line and solve their pass rush woes next season. Daley said that pass rush “has been the team’s Achilles heel” over the past years.

However, it remains to be seen if Suh will agree to sign with the Cowboys if he becomes available. Robert Klemko of Sports Illustrated previously reported that Suh has expressed interest in moving to the Philadelphia Eagles. However, a Dolphins spokesman denied that Suh reached out to the Eagles about his desire to play in Philadelphia.

If Miami decides to wait until after June 1, Daley believes Suh will be “all for Dallas” because most of the NFL teams have already made their big moves by then. He added that signing Suh will be beneficial to the Cowboys because it might help them attract more top talent in free agency in the near future.