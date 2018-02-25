Mama June Talks Her Weight Now And If She Wants More Plastic Surgery

Mama June is looking great since losing all of the weight and having several plastic surgeries. In Touch Weekly got the chance to talk to June and find out how she is doing now and her plans for the future. Everyone is curious if she wants to gain some of the weight back and if she is planning more plastic surgery in the future. You get to see her each week on her new show Mama June: From Not to Hot.

June didn’t hold back talking to In Touch Weekly, and she shared that she does feel a lot of pressure to stay the size she is and she will never be putting the weight back on. After having weight loss surgery, you can put the weight back on, but June is not going to let it happen to her. June has kept it off for a year and a half already. She is very determined to stay the size that she is now.

Right now, she is weighing about 165 to 170 pounds and says it does change up a bit here and there. That is still amazing compared to what she used to weigh. The reality star is looking great. She does exercise some and watches what she eats as well. When it comes to the option of plastic surgery, June Shannon is totally done with all of that.

She seems to be really happy with her new man. He has joined her reality show and they are living together.

Next week is the explosive finale of Mama June: From Not to Hot. It will be interesting to see how it all goes down seeing that Sugar Bear’s new wife Jennifer is being told by her doctor that she needs to have weight loss surgery, but she isn’t sure if he wants to do it or not.

Mama June Shannon is doing great now. You do not want to miss the big finale of Mama June: From Not to Hot when it airs next Friday, March 2, on WE tv. There is no news yet if it will be coming back for another season, but fans are hopeful that it will return so that they can see the family and also see Pumpkin’s new baby.