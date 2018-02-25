Robin Thicke Welcomes New Baby Girl With Girlfriend April Love Geary

Thicke's 23-year old model girlfriend gave birth to the singer's second child.

Robin Thicke officially announced the birth of his second child in a post on social media, which included a video of him holding the bundle of joy inside the hospital. The newly born baby girl, named Mia Love Thicke, is the singer and April Love Geary’s first child together. Geary gave birth over the weekend via a scheduled C-section. The baby was originally expected to come out on March 1, which would have been on the 71st birthday of Thicke’s father, the late Alan Thicke.

The “Blurred Lines” singer has a 7-year-old son, Julian Fuego Thicke, which he had with his ex-wife, Paula Patton. Thicke married Patton in 2005, which was then followed by Julian’s birth in 2010. The couple then separated in February 2014 after almost nine years of marriage and 21 years of being together. Thicke and Patton officially divorced in 2015.

The 40-year-old record producer started dating Geary a few months after he separated from Patton and while they were still processing their divorce. The couple’s 18-year age gap has been the subject of much chatter when they were first dating, but that didn’t stop them from being with each other. The couple officially made their relationship public when they attended the 2015 Cannes Film Festival together shortly after Thicke’s divorce was finalized.

As reported by E! News, Geary announced back in August that she was expecting a baby girl. This was then followed by a rather revealing photo shoot on Valentine’s Day which showcased the model’s 8-month-old baby bump. Prior to giving birth, the couple held a fabulous baby shower, which also served as the official announcement of the baby’s name. Geary posted a photo of herself in a floral dress alongside Thicke, who was wearing an all-white suit. The couple stood in front of a large floral arrangement that spelled their baby’s name. In an interview with People, Thicke revealed that his son Julian actually chose the name for the baby, but he was the one that added “Love” as her second name, which was taken after her mother.

The model also recently posted a throwback photo of her and Thicke during their Bali vacation, which she revealed was where Mia was “made.” In one of the photos, Thicke was coincidentally pointing at Geary’s stomach, and Geary was quick to point out how funny the picture was since they hadn’t realized back then that a baby was actually growing inside her. The couple has been together for more than three years.