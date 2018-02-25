Major Update About Seth Rollins’ Health Heading Into ‘Elimination Chamber’ Revealed

The Kingslayer may not be walking into the 'Elimination Chamber' completely healthy.

After his record-breaking performance during the Gauntlet match this week on Raw, Seth Rollins is riding a fresh wave of momentum heading into the Elimination Chamber match. There have been rumors about him being added to the WWE Universal Title match at WrestleMania 34 along with Roman Reigns to face The Beast. That would set up a nice transition into their rumored feud after the grandest stage of them all.

However, DirtySheets is reporting that Seth Rollins is dealing with some back issues that almost kept him out of the Elimination Chamber match tonight. Originally, WWE officials believed that Rollins needed to undergo minor surgery and his status for WrestleMania was unclear. The tests for a torn lumbar disc came back negative and his back problems are the result of a minor muscle tear, which tends to heal very quickly.

Considering that Rollins wrestled for over an hour just six days ago on Raw, there is no reason to doubt his health heading into the Elimination Chamber tonight. Any back problems The Architect has been dealing with recently were caused before the Gauntlet match. It seems that he won’t need to miss any in-ring time moving forward and whatever plans WWE officials have for Seth at WrestleMania should come to fruition.

The Kingslayer’s next big push will happen after the grandest stage of them all. WWE

Unfortunately, whatever Seth Rollins will be doing in New Orleans this year may not be anything huge. The card for WrestleMania 34 is set. The injuries to Jason Jordan and Dean Ambrose have left Rollins without a tag team partner. After the grandest stage of them all, the Kingslayer is expected to feud with Roman for the Universal Title, but Sportskeeda and other rumors are also claiming he may be bound for SmackDown.

It’s unclear what the immediate future holds for Seth Rollins, but WWE officials would not have added him back into the Elimination Chamber match if his back wasn’t in good condition despite the minor injury. A lot of fans will have their eye on his health going forward, but it seems the Kingslayer is preparing to steal the show tonight during the PPV and over the next several weeks going into the grandest stage of them all.