Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos Wish Son Joaquin A Happy 15th Birthday With Series Of Adorable Photos

The proud parents took to social media to wish their youngest son a happy birthday!

It’s no secret that Kelly Ripa is one proud mom to her three beautiful children.

In the past, the mother of three has taken to her Instagram many times to celebrate the lives of her children. As the Inquisitr reported, Ripa recently shared a photo of her youngest son, Joaquin, alongside Barack and Michelle Obama in honor of Presidents’ Day. The 47-year-old also recently shared a throwback ice skating photo of her only daughter, Lola, in honor of the movie I, Tonya.

And today, Ripa was up to her old tricks as she wished her son Joaquin a happy 15th birthday on her Instagram page. In the caption of the photo, Ripa said “QUIN-CE” before telling Joaquin that she was going to wrestle him to the ground and pin him for three seconds on his birthday.

Along with the sweet caption, Ripa also shared a series of photos throughout Joaquin’s life. The first photo showed Joaquin as a toddler, bundled up in a ton of winter gear with an adorable, teethy grin. A few other pictures showed Consuelos with his siblings and there was even a picture of Joaquin at his eighth grade graduation.

Clearly, Kelly’s army of 1-million-plus followers adored the photos as they usually do when Ripa posts pictures of her children. In just 11 hours of being posted, the photos gained the attention of thousands.

In all, the photos gained over 434,000 likes as well as 1,344 comments. While countless fans wished the Live With Kelly and Ryan host’s son a happy birthday, many other fans couldn’t get over how handsome Kelly’s youngest son has gotten over the years.

“He has the most beautiful eyes! Happy Birthday handsome!”

“Beautiful boy, God bless,” another chimed in.

Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos, also got in on the birthday action by posting a tribute of his own to son Joaquin. In a post from earlier today, Consuelos shared a similar series of photos while saying “happy birthday buddy.”

Consuelos also shared a photo of himself heading back home to New York City on his Instagram story as well as a picture of Joaquin with an Official Conor McGregor MMA cake. In turn, Ripa also shared a photo on her Instagram story of her husband and son hanging out together on the couch this evening.

One thing’s for sure — Kelly and Mark clearly adore their kids.