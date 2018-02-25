World’s Greatest Streaker Promotes Peace And Love At The Olympics

Mark Roberts took to the ice at PyeongChang, South Korea to send a message.

The streaker has struck again. Mark Roberts is a man who doesn’t mind removing his clothes to bring attention to a cause or to promote a business. Since he began streaking over 10 years ago, the British father-of-three has streaked over 380 times, including at the Cannes Film Festival and Superbowl XXXVIII. But his latest bare-all moment came at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. Wearing black sneakers, a pink tutu, and a monkey pouch for modesty’s sake, Roberts took to the ice after the ice speed skating event medal ceremony in a unique effort to promote peace and love which was painted on his chest.

After climbing over the barrier into the rink, Roberts quickly removed his clothes and made his way across the ice in a less-than-graceful manner. He lost his footing and landed flat on his back, but that didn’t stop him from continuing his mission of peace. The streaker wasn’t even deterred by South Korea’s “overexposure law,” which was passed in 2013. Individuals who are found guilty of public nudity and/or public indecency can be fined up to 50,000 KRW which equates to about $45 USD, but even if he is charged, this wouldn’t be Roberts’ first time shelling out money for his particular method of oversharing.

Since Roberts began his journey, he has been fined at least $800 USD, although, he has been fortunate enough to have escaped charges when cases have been dropped against him, including one by The Crown Prosecution and Royal Ascot Racecourse, in which Roberts was found not guilty for lack of evidence. He was also found not guilty for surfing naked on top of a Liverpool bus.

According to Roberts’ website, this month’s mission was “to promote an international spirit of togetherness,” but his website doesn’t indicate what first attracted him to streaking. His first clothing-optional stunt happened at the Rugby 7’s Hong Kong event in 1993, and this is the third time he has grabbed the brass ring at the Olympics, having also participated at the 2006 Winter Olympics and the 2008 Summer Olympics.

There is no word on whether Roberts will be charged with violating South Korea’s law, but it doesn’t seem like the streaker has any intention of stopping, as he calls himself a professional and is very careful about when he takes his clothes off.

“I can’t do it during the game. It has to be before the game is in play. I don’t want to interrupt… I’m a professional.”

So perhaps the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo will catch a glimpse of the pink tutu, unless Roberts chooses a different costume for the summer.