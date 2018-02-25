Kim Kardashian Twitter: Star Updates Fans On Baby Chi, Announces ‘Family Feud’ Appearance With Kanye West

Baby Chi looks a little like her siblings, apparently.

Kim Kardashian’s youngest child, Chicago “Chi” West, is just over 1-month-old, but she’s already sparked interest among the reality star’s fanbase. Since Chi’s birth, Kim has mostly been keeping her to herself and her family, but her fans are eager to “keep up” with the infant. On Saturday, one fan account even requested that Kim provide them with weekly updates about baby Chi. Twitter account @KimKWestPics tweeted, “Sis how is Chi doing? We need weekly updates.”

The fan was likely kidding, but Kim decided to oblige their request anyway. Well, kind of. Kim didn’t exactly answer the question, but she did tell the fan that Chi was the “sweetest, best” baby.

Going one step further, Kim also described who she thought Chicago looks like. She’s a mix of both North and Saint, but mostly, she’s her own person, according to Kim. Kim opted not to post any new pictures of Chi, but just going off of the past, they’re basically inevitable. The mom of three regularly posts pictures of her two older kids, North and Saint.

Baby updates aren’t the only thing that Kim Kardashian shared on Saturday. The mom of three also filled her fans in on her family’s latest gig. The Kardashians/Jenners and the Wests will battle head to head on an upcoming episode of Celebrity Family Feud, according to E! News. Kim first took to her Snapchat to give her fans a peek at herself and Kanye on the set of the show before tweeting about the same news.

Naturally, Kim’s fans have started to hype themselves up about the family’s upcoming appearance, but they aren’t the only ones who are excited. While on Snapchat, Kim also revealed that she and Kanye West are “the biggest” fans of Family Feud. The reality star then attempted to get Kanye to co-sign her statement but didn’t have much luck. He opted to growl at the camera instead, but he did appear to be in good spirits.

Over on Twitter, Kim also let fans know to not expect an appearance from North, her oldest daughter. She won’t be competing because, at 4-years-old, she’s “too young.” There’s no word yet on when the Kardashian Family Feud episode will air. Check back here for updates.