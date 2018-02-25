WWE News: Vince McMahon Told Jinder Mahal He’ll Become Champion Again

The former WWE Champion on 'SmackDown' says the boss told him he'll be a champion again in the future.

One WWE superstar is set to become a champion again in the future, which may draw a bit of outrage from some of his detractors. Right now, the WWE Championship belt rests around the waist of “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles, who has held that title since his shocking victory overseas last year. The win came during a SmackDown Live episode across the pond with Styles dethroning “The Modern Day Maharaja” for the win. It certainly made fans happy to see Jinder Mahal finally have his reign ended, but now Mahal is saying the boss has let him know he’ll become champion again in the future.

According to Pop Culture, radio personality and WWE show co-host Sam Roberts recently had Jinder Mahal on his podcast for an interview. During the talk, Mahal spoke about his successful return to WWE and the “push” he had as WWE Champion. It was a shocking title win that many fans didn’t see coming and that many fans wanted to end sooner than it did. Mahal mentioned that the push was all his own doing in terms of getting there as he believes that he took the opportunity to become successful.

‘SmackDown Live’ superstar Jinder Mahal says he’ll become champion again in the future. WWE

“The Modern Day Maharaja” spoke about possibly being in the United States title picture and how he views that.

“No, it’s not. It’s the United States Championship. I’m still on SmackDown, on the live events I’m still in a main, main spot, and that’s up to me to maintain that level. You know, maintain that level of performance, and that’s 100 percent up to me. If you see me fall down the card, it’s my own fault. If I’m staying at this level, it’s because of the hard work that I’m doing and I ultimately will become WWE Champion again. I 100 percent believe that.”

It was also revealed during the Sam Roberts podcast interview that Vince McMahon informed Jinder Mahal he’ll become champion again. Mahal said even after he lost the WWE title to Styles in the United Kingdom, he still walked backstage and received a big hug from Vince for his performance. All of that sounds like Mr. McMahon is continuing to endorse the former “jobber” who worked on his image, returned to WWE, and made the most of it. Even “The Game” Triple H, who may be taking over for Vince, seems to believe in the talents of Jinder Mahal, as seen during their off-television matchup.

As of right now, it’s looking like Mahal will probably be added to the WWE United States Championship match at Fastlane 2018 next month with Bobby Roode and Randy Orton. It’s possible they’ll continue with that particular trio and maybe a few others into WrestleMania 34 as the U.S. title is contested. As Mahal said, he continues to keep himself relevant by working to improve his craft which is just what most employers want. It’s no surprise that Vince McMahon is in his corner for the future based on his attitude, work ethic, and look.