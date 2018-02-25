‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Live Feed Spoilers: Winner Of Final ‘CBB US’ Power Of Veto Competition Revealed

The winner of the very last POV played in the ‘Big Brother: Celebrity Edition’ house will now determine whether the medallion will be used to save a nominee as finale night looms.

Saturday night the Celebrity Big Brother houseguests geared up for the very last Power of Veto (POV) competition of the season. The live feeds went dark for several hours but finally returned to reveal who was victorious in this final momentous POV challenge.

Live feed spoilers prior to the POV indicated that houseguests chose numbers from a bag that current Head of Household (HOH) Ross Mathews passed around to everyone, according to Big Brother fan site Joker’s Updates. The number cast members got determined the order in which they were going to compete.

At about 2:15 p.m. CBB US house time, each of the numbers had been drawn and Ross was to play first, Ariadna Gutierrez second, Omarosa third, Marissa Jaret Winokur fourth, and Mark McGrath last, Joker’s Updates reports.

The live feeds were down for about four hours, and at around 7 p.m., when they became active again, it was confirmed by Joker’s Updates that Ross had won the POV.

Saturday morning, Ross nominated both Omarosa and Ariadna Gutierrez for eviction. He had explained to Ariadna the evening prior that she was nominated as a pawn and his true target for eviction is Omarosa, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Your weekend just got better. ???? An all-new episode of #BBCeleb featuring moments you’ve never seen before starts in 5 minutes! pic.twitter.com/KYuwHb9dl4 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) February 25, 2018

Presumably, Ross will not use the POV to save either nominee and keep the plan he originally crafted to evict Omarosa from the Big Brother: Celebrity Edition house.

If so, Ross, Ariadna, Marissa, and Mark will be the final four BBCeleb houseguests. During Sunday’s live two-hour season finale, they will battle it out to become the most powerful HOH of the CBB US season. The player who wins the title will immediately evict two cast members thereby determining which houseguests will be in the final two.

The CBB US jury consisting of Chuck Liddell, Shannon Elizabeth, Keisha Knight Pulliam, Metta World Peace, Brandi Glanville, James Maslow, and the last two evicted houseguests will then vote for the player who they feel is worthy of the $250,000 grand prize.

Who has what it takes to win the first-ever season of #BBCeleb? Here's everything you need to know about the finalists: https://t.co/2FUop5LuhY pic.twitter.com/KHhsRACpKG — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) February 24, 2018

The Celebrity Big Brother finale airs Sunday at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS. The final Celebrity Big Brother After Dark airs on PoP TV Saturday night.

Please check back often for more news and spoilers about Big Brother, Celebrity Big Brother U.K., and Big Brother Canada.