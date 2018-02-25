Dez Bryant Reveals His True Feelings About His Status With The Dallas Cowboys

Bryant reveals who he would really like to play for in the 2018 NFL season.

The Dallas Cowboys have an important decision to make when it comes to the offseason. Dez Bryant is owed $12.5 million in 2018, and he will count $16.5 million against the salary cap. However, he hasn’t eclipsed 1,000 yards since he signed his big free agent deal, and 2017 was the first season since the new contract that he played in all 16 games. It was his best season since 2014, and that was only finishing with 69 receptions for 838 yards and six touchdowns. If the Cowboys release Bryant as a post-June 1 cut, the team will save $12.5 million against the cap in 2018 and $4 million in 2019. If they release him straight up, they will save $8 million this season and be free and clear in 2019. When asked about the possibility of the Cowboys waiving him, ESPN reported that Bryant had a very strong opinion about his worth to the Cowboys.

Dez Bryant And The Dallas Cowboys

Dez Bryant appeared on the Dallas radio channel 105.3 The Fan, and the host asked if he would be willing to take a pay cut to stay with the Dallas Cowboys. This is an important question because last year Bryant said that he would not be willing to take a reduction in salary.

However, this year, Bryant chose not to answer the question. Instead, Dez said that was a discussion that would take place between him, his agent, Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones, and the Dallas Cowboys. That is a very different answer and one that makes it sound like Bryant is open to helping Dallas keep him.

When asked, Dez Bryant also said that he does not want to play for a different NFL team. According to Bryant, it doesn’t seem right to play for anyone but the Dallas Cowboys, saying he wants to help them bring a championship back to the city.

Eric Risberg / AP Images

The Future For Dez Bryant

ESPN also reported that Stephen Jones said that the Dallas Cowboys would have to look at the contract situation with Dez Bryant. Jones’ exact wording was that the Cowboys and Bryant would have to grind it out. There are some players that the Cowboys want to keep, including defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and a new deal for offensive guard Zack Martin.

The Dallas Cowboys will inevitably place the franchise tag on Lawrence to keep him from becoming an unrestricted free agent, but ESPN previously reported that they wouldn’t do that until they have to because they want to come to a new deal with their top pass-rushing defensive star.

As for Zack Martin, 247Sports reported that extension talks could open up with the offensive guard as early as the NFL combine. However, this will be a monster contract, and the Dallas Cowboys will need to rework Dez Bryant’s deal if they want to pull it off.

“I do want to bring this city a championship. We ain’t had one since the ’90s, and it really is about that time. That’s where my mind is. And we haven’t done it and I want to be a part of that because I do believe that it can happen, and we’ll just have to see.”

From the sound of it, Dez Bryant wants to stay in Dallas, but whether or not he will take the pay cut needed is another story.