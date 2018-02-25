Sridevi Dead At 54: Bollywood Star Passes Away From A Heart Attack

Indian film actress Sridevi Kapoor, more popularly known as Sridevi, is dead at the age of 54 reportedly due to a heart attack. The Bollywood actress died in Dubai where she was attending a family wedding. According to BBC, Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi were with the famed actress when she passed away.

Sridevi had starred in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada films, garnering her a fan base across India. She started acting at the age of 4 and made her Bollywood debut in 1975. Sridevi returned to making movies in 2012 after about 15 years out of the industry. In 2013, Sridevi was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honor in India.

Sridevi is considered one of the greatest Indian film actresses in the last century. The late Bollywood actress, who was one of the highest-paid stars in the ’90s, starred in more than 150 films including Chaalbaaz, in which Sridevi portrayed twin sisters who were separated at birth. Some of her critically acclaimed films are Sadma, Chandni, Mr. India, Himmatwala, ChaalBaaz, Nagina, Mawali and Tohfa.

According to the Indian Express, the popular actress passed away on Saturday. Her brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor told the publication, “Yes, it is true that Sridevi passed away. I just landed here, I was in Dubai and now I am flying back to Dubai. It happened roughly around 11.00-11.30. I don’t know more details yet.”

Sridevi was born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan. She worked closely with her family, having had an on-screen chemistry with her brother-in-law Anil Kapoor. Many of her blockbuster films were produced by husband Boney Kapoor.

Heartbroken & shocked to hear that my all time favourite #Sridevi is no more. May god give peace to her soul & strength to the family #RIP — Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 24, 2018

Terrible terrible news…. Am shocked beyond words. SRIDEVI ji No More … ???????? RIP — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) February 24, 2018

Many Bollywood fans and actors reacted to Sridevi’s death on social media. Arjun, Rajeev Masand, and Wajahat Ali were among those who paid their condolences to the late actress.

I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi . A dark day . RIP — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 24, 2018

The late actress was also a fashion model and made the cover of several magazines during her career. One of Sridevi’s last movies, Mom, was met with positive reviews, with critics praising her performance.

Sridevi is survived by her husband and two children. Her daughter Janhvi is following her mother’s footsteps and is making her Bollywood debut this year in Dhadak.