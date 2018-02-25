The FCC’s Repeal Of Net Neutrality Is Causing Unprecedented Spikes In VPN Usage

Who's really getting the last laugh? Americans are losing trust in corporations and the government, and taking matters into their own hands. There was a whopping 170 percent increase in VPN sales in the US.

In December 2017, the Federal Communications Commission voted to repeal net neutrality, giving the world wide web back to internet service providers. This maneuver aims to deregulate the industry and allow companies such as AT&T, Comcast, and Verizon to slow down, block, and throttle websites, and charge consumers more for particular internet services. The FCC’s “Restoring Internet Freedom Order,” which repealed the net neutrality protections, was officially published on February 22.

While most American internet users still haven’t fully felt the effects of the repeal, an ongoing online campaign has not lost momentum. As the Inquisitr reported in January, net neutrality activism has even found its way into the Senate. Still, besides raising public awareness about this issue, campaigning hasn’t really produced tangible results; public revolt has not made Ajit Pai and the FCC reconsider their decision, as of yet.

Net neutrality activism has, however, at least played a part in the unusual, enormous, and unprecedented spike in VPN usage in the United States.

A VPN, or a Virtual Private Network, is a service that masks and spoofs the end user’s IP address, recounting internet traffic through a third party server, and therefore circumventing censorship and government firewalls. In countries like China and Russia, where the world wide web is heavily monitored, government-controlled, and censored, VPNs have become synonymous with privacy and freedom of information. These shifts have even led Putin to sign a new law effectively banning anonymous browsing tools in Russia. Wired ran an article about this back in April 2017.

Jaiz Anuar / Shutterstock

VPN providers might be losing their grip on the Russian market, but VPNs are becoming so popular in the United States that HotSpot Shield, one of the most popular VPNs in the world, saw more than 100 million downloads in 2017 alone, exceeding all expectations and breaking previous records.

HotSpot Shield is a product of a software company called AnchorFree. The company’s CEO, David Gorodyansky, discussed these interesting developments with Business Insider. Mr. Gorodyansky saw unprecedented spikes in new users immediately after the FCC repealed net neutrality. He thinks the FCC’s crackdown on net neutrality, in combination with high-profile hacks, is why Americans are losing trust in corporations and the government.

“Over the last 18 months, people are starting to realize that the government won’t protect them and that Google and Facebook want to use their data as currency. People are realizing that they need to take this into their own hands,” Gorodyansky said, adding that “Americans are starting to realize that security and privacy are important.”

Gorodyansky claims to have witnessed three major spikes. The first one happened after Congress voted to allow ISPs to sell web and app usage to third parties without asking users for permission. The second spike occurred along with the Equifax hack. And lastly, the third surge of new users happened after the FCC repealed net neutrality.

“If the FCC doesn’t want to regulate net neutrality. That’s fine. We wish they did, but they don’t want to, that’s OK. We’re basically going to solve this from a technology point of view,” AnchorFree’s CEO said, “I think there’s been this transition where people are starting to trust big corporations and the government less with their information.”

According to App Annie, an app market research company, Virtual Proxy Networks make up five of the top 10 highest-grossing productivity apps on Apple’s App Store.

This begs the question: Who’s really getting the last laugh?

Former Gmail marketing manager at Google, internet entrepreneur, and VPNmentor writer Ariel Hochstadt recently wrote an interesting blog post, pointing out the irony that seems to be mockingly emerging amidst the net neutrality repeal backlash.

According to Hochstadt, VPN sales have skyrocketed in Australia, which experienced a 470 percent increase in VPN sales. In the United States, there was a 170 percent increase in VPN sales. Likewise, Turkey experienced a rise of 89 percent.

“It appears the drive for an uncensored, untampered and neutral internet couldn’t be stronger. The actions of Ajit, Tayyip and George (The 3 Amigos?) made them an unlikely, but impressive sales team for the VPN community. With VPN companies getting the last laugh, and with more awakened internet users taking their privacy seriously, we can pretty much say that a VPN is a thorn in the side of this gargantuan force seeking to monopolize a free and open internet.”

In Australia, April 13 has been dubbed the “National get a VPN day” by various internet privacy organizations and activists. Similarly, Ariel Hochstadt declared Ajit Pai “VPN Industry Man of the Month.”

U.S. citizens can virtually browse a neutral internet — they can at least avoid the “slow traffic lanes” by geo-shifting their IP locations — just like the Turks can avoid government censorship this way. In fact, anyone who cares about their privacy can easily protect it with a Virtual Proxy Network. The unintended consequences of the FCC’s net neutrality repeal are slowly manifesting into reality, and at a tremendous pace. For VPN providers, business is clearly booming.