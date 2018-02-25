Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ Possible Official Launch Video Leaks Day Before Big Reveal, Shows Exciting New Features

Tons of rumors and leaks have already been spread about the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S9 and its big brother, the S9+, but none can be more revealing than the latest video leak, which many believe is the official launch video of the tech giant’s latest flagship smartphone.

Samsung is set to unveil the Galaxy S9 and S9+ tomorrow at the 2018 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. The successor of the highly popular Galaxy S8 will make its first public appearance at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2018 event. However, with the supposed official launch video of the Samsung Galaxy S9 leaked early, as The Verge reported, either the surprise is ruined, or the tech world is now giddy with anticipation to see if the design and features shown in the video are true.

The supposed official Samsung Galaxy S9 launch video starts off with a closeup of a dandelion being blown away while a voice talks about how the mobile work force has almost reached 2 billion people and how “a new kind of mobile phone” is necessary for “a new mobile reality.” The video then shows the supposed Samsung Galaxy S9 in its full glory along with the tagline “The Phone. Reimagined.”

The rumored Samsung Galaxy S9 launch video proceeds to enumerate the remarkable features of the smartphone. It starts off by saying how users who need to juggle “many jobs at once” will find the Multi Windows great for multi-tasking and keeping “up to speed.”

The Korean conglomerate introduced its Samsung DeX technology with the Galaxy S8 and S8+ and will continue to provide it with the Galaxy S9 and S9+. According to the video leak, the Samsung DeX “reimagined the work phone to give a PC-like experience” once the user plugs in the DeX Pad, which also makes its first appearance via the rumored official launch video. The Samsung DeX provides drag and drop capability, contextual menus, and resizable windows.

Bixby is a new application, compared to Apple’s Siri, Google Assistant, and other virtual assistants, but Samsung made some strides the past year by integrating the Bixby Live Translation feature. As the Samsung Galaxy S9 video leak puts it, the feature lets users “instantly make sense of the world” around them.

One rumored feature that had the tech world buzzing for the past months is the Galaxy S9’s camera. According to previous rumors reported by Engadget, the Samsung Galaxy S9+ will come with a dual 12-megapixel rear camera system. The video leak confirmed the Galaxy S9 will have a dual-camera system, which allows augmented reality on the new Samsung flagship smartphone. Because of its AR readiness, “AR technology is literally open and ready for business,” Samsung claimed in the video.

Other features of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ shown in the video leak includes app pairing, IP68 waterproof rating, the Samsung Knox 3.1 defense-grade security platform, and the ability to separate business data from personal data, which helps keep the user protected when his or her Galaxy S9 “falls into the wrong hands.”

Samsung also improved its biometrics authentication system, particularly the placement of the fingerprint sensor. As seen in the video leak, the sensor, which was placed beside the camera in the Galaxy S8, is now beneath the lens. This means the sensor is now easier to reach and there’s less chance of smudging the camera lens.

Samsung further reimagined the smartphone for business with the Enterprise Edition, which allows users to customize and configure their smartphone according to their needs. The Enterprise Edition has 24/7 technical support, which helps integrate the Galaxy S9 with the user’s other devices. It also comes with a firmware-over-the-air feature, which allows updates to be controlled remotely. The Galaxy S9 Enterprise Edition also comes with maintenance support, extended warranty, product guarantee, and four years of security updates.

Based on the supposed launch video of the Galaxy S9, Samsung is gearing its flagship toward the business world. In fact, the video ends saying the Samsung Galaxy S9 or the S9+, which it describes as “the perfect phone for you,” is now also “the perfect phone for business.”