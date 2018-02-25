Chrissy Teigen Shares Throwback Video Of Newborn Luna Getting Kisses From Dad John Legend

The model posted a home video of daughter Luna as she prepares to welcome her second baby.

Chrissy Teigen seemed to be missing her daughter this week as she posted a home video of Luna as a newborn. The model took to Instagram on Saturday to share a throwback video of her baby getting kisses from dad John Legend.

Teigen captioned the video with “gone for one day and already looking at old videos of her,” as she implied that she was missing Luna while away from her family. The Daily Mail reported that Chrissy was spotted flying out of Los Angeles on Friday before sharing the post of Luna and John on social media.

In the video, Luna Simone is seen napping as dad John Legend sneaks in to give her a few kisses on her cheek. Teigen’s 16.2 million followers seemed to enjoy seeing the throwback home video as her post received over 3 million likes within eight hours.

Instagram users left supportive comments as they told the soon-to-be mother-of-two that she will find herself always looking back at old videos, while others called the post “adorable.”

Daily Mail reports that Teigen informed fans she and Legend are expecting a baby boy in June, but it appears she’s missing her first-born as she goes through old videos. However, Chrissy shared several Snapchat videos on Saturday from her home, which may mean she’s already back with her daughter.

Teigen also took to Instagram this week to post a photo of her daughter smiling for the camera, and she simply captioned the image with a cheese emoji. The model is seen carrying Luna as the little girl squints her eyes and gives a big grin in the photo.

Chrissy’s growing baby bump is barely noticeable beneath a green trench coat as she looks away from the camera. It seems the 32-year-old is enjoying motherhood as she continues to share moments with fans as she prepares to welcome her second child.

Chrissy hasn’t been one to shy away from sharing her pregnancies with fans as she regularly gives updates via Twitter and Snapchat. Teigen has mentioned everything from her struggles with fertility, to pregnancy weight gain as she shares her experiences with fans.

And it seems that she is set on continuing to share Luna’s milestones with her followers as she posts never-before-seen home videos.