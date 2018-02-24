Farrah Abraham Says She Has Naked Pics Of 9-Year-Old Daughter Sophia On Her Phone And Vice Versa

The reality TV star admits that she and her daughter have naked pics of each other on their phones, says it's okay because 'we’re like a mom and daughter crew.'

Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham can’t seem to stay out of the media spotlight. Indeed, the 26-year-old seems to thrive on the attention she’s garnered from her reality TV and adult film industry fame, so it’s no surprise when her paparazzi admissions border on the shocking. In a recent interview with TMZ, however, Abraham pushed the boundaries even for herself when she admitted that she has nude pics of her 9-year-old daughter Sophia on her phone.

Farrah Abraham’s bizarre and disturbing confession came as she attempted to defend fellow reality TV star Kim Kardashian from a recent onslaught of criticism that followed a topless photo Kardashian posted on social media. Reportedly, the photo was taken by Kim’s young daughter, North West, prompting backlash. Many of Kim Kardashian’s critics and even her fans have expressed their opinions that it is inappropriate for a young daughter to be taking nude photos of their own mom, no matter how famous or risque that mom may be.

According to Farrah Abraham, moms and daughters being naked around one another is no big deal. In fact, the reality TV starlet claims that she and her 9-year-old daughter “run around the house naked” around each other and even have “naked pictures on our phones of each other.” Check out what Abraham had to say in the video below.

“My daughter and I, we run around the house naked and we just live life free. I mean, we have naked pictures on our phones of each other because we’re like a mom and daughter crew.”

Farrah Abraham attempted to justify her practice of taking nude photos of 9-year-old Sophia (and vice versa) by calling herself and her elementary-aged daughter a “mom and daughter crew.” She also added that her own mother has naked pictures of herself when she was an infant.

Not surprisingly, since Abraham’s admission that she snaps nude photos of her child and keeps them on her phone (and vice versa), many folks have taken to social media to share their shock and disbelief. Some have called the admission “criminal,” and few if any have come to the proud adult film star’s defense.

Where is cps? — Bee (@idgafabyoatyd) February 24, 2018

We have all watched severe child abuse for years, and no one has done a thing about it. It's so sad. She's sick. — Brittany (@BostonMadd) February 24, 2018

What the hell is she talking about? she's a HO! she needs Social Services a fight for her daughter — carolyn???? (@carolanna1895) February 22, 2018

As In Touch reports, Farrah Abraham was fired from her lucrative MTV job last year, and she has responded to the termination by filing a $5 million lawsuit. Court documents indicate that Abraham is claiming that she was the victim of harassment, wrongful termination based upon gender discrimination, and retaliation based upon gender discrimination. According to Farrah, MTV, Viacom, and the Teen Mom team discriminated against her because of her adult film career.

It is unknown if Farrah Abraham’s recent comments about nude photographs of her daughter have resulted in any form of criminal investigation, despite at least one Twitter user claiming to have tagged the FBI in the original TMZ post.