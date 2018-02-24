‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Live Feed Spoiler: New Head Of Household Nominates Two Houseguests For Eviction

The ‘CBBUS’ game is in full swing and headed toward finale night causing the current HOH to quickly nominate a target and a pawn to sit on the ‘Big Brother: Celebrity Edition’ chopping block.

Things are moving quickly in the Celebrity Big Brother house, as the show’s finale takes place tomorrow evening. After a late night Head of Household (HOH) challenge Friday, the competition winner swiftly nominated two houseguests for eviction early Saturday morning.

Immediately after the HOH competition was complete and live feeds from inside the CBB US house returned, spoilers revealed that Ross Mathews had won the HOH crown for a second time this season.

Following his win, Ross and his close BBCeleb ally, Marissa Jaret Winokur, could be seen on live feeds conversing about who he planned to nominate and hopefully send packing, according to Big Brother fan site Joker’s Updates.

Ross explained to Marissa that he was going to nominate Omarosa and Ariadna Gutierrez to sit on the Big Brother: Celebrity Edition chopping block. He said Omarosa is his target for eviction and Ariadna will serve as the pawn. Ross followed through with his plan and chose both women as nominees, reports Big Brother fan site Big Brother Network.

The only thing that could negatively alter Ross’ plan is if Omarosa ends up winning the upcoming Power of Veto (POV) challenge. He explained to Marissa before making his nominations that if Omarosa saves herself with the POV, Marissa will become the replacement nominee and Ariadna will be voted out of the game.

We need some fresh air after watching that HOH competition. #BBCeleb pic.twitter.com/4QviS4DPS7 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) February 24, 2018

When Ariadna learned she would be nominated, Ross told her she is just a pawn and is safe as long as Omarosa does not win the POV. He emphasized to Marissa and Ariadna that anyone but Omarosa must win the awesome gold medallion to ensure Ross’ plan remains solid, reports Joker’s Updates. Presumably, the POV competition will take place sometime today.

The paranoia is real right now in the Big Brother house. #BBCeleb pic.twitter.com/jPncnX9fqZ — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) February 24, 2018

At about 12:10 p.m. CBB US house time, Ross and Marissa discussed what the POV challenge could possibly entail, surmising it may be conducted outside the Celebrity Big Brother house, according to Joker’s Updates. They also thought it may take up to six hours and be the Otev competition, a Big Brother POV classic.

The choice is yours. Which #BBCeleb Houseguest is your favorite? Here's how to vote for America's Favorite Houseguest: https://t.co/JGN402hElO pic.twitter.com/7yEAj8h3Y2 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) February 24, 2018

Celebrity Big Brother will air an episode tonight with the finale airing Sunday at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS. Celebrity Big Brother After Dark will air its last episode on PoP TV tonight at 11 p.m. Eastern Time.

Please check back often for more news and spoilers about Big Brother, Celebrity Big Brother U.K.,andBig Brother Canada.