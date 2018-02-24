Woman Admits Killing 3 Babies In 1980s After Her Daughter Learns Truth And Contacts Police

A mother-daughter talk led to some horrific confessions which were brought to the police.

A Wisconsin mother admitted to her adult daughter that she killed three babies more than 30 years ago and the daughter shared this admission with local police. This horrific mother-daughter talk revealed to this woman that her infant baby brother was one of three infants killed by her mother’s own hands along with two other infants her mother was babysitting.

The three babies were not killed at the same time, but they did die over a period of time in the 1980s while in the care of Nancy Moronez. All three deaths were ruled as sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) at the time, but today it is learned that was not the case at all, according to the New York Daily News.

The daughter said Moronez killed her own infant son in 1980 by suffocating him with a plastic garbage bag. Moronez later corrected her daughter’s account while confessing to police.

She told police that she killed her 18-day-old son, who was her daughter’s brother, by submerging him in bath water until his face turned purple. She went on to detail how she put him in the water and “saw bubbles coming out of his nose and mouth.” She added how she held him down and felt him wriggle a little under the water. ”

Then in 1984 and again in 1985, babies died in Moronez’s care and their deaths were again contributed to sudden infant death. In the 1984 case, Moronez was babysitting for a 6-month-old boy when he died. At the time, she told police she put the baby face-down on a waterbed to sleep and shortly after that she found him unresponsive.

Nancy Moronez, 61, was arrested Tuesday in deaths of three children. The first baby death, which was that of Moronez's son, took place in March 1980 in Franklin. The second was in March 1984 in Milwaukee, and the third death was in February 1985 in Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/3ZijPHeIO5 — WISN 12 NEWS (@WISN12News) February 24, 2018

Moronez said she began to worry when she saw the baby’s face turning the same color purple as her baby son’s face did when he died. This case was also contributed to SIDS. Over three decades later, Moronez said she held the blanket really tight up to that baby’s face.

Then the following year, in 1985, she was babysitting another baby, this time it, an 11-week-old girl when she died and again the baby’s death was found to be SIDS. Now, more than 30-years later Moronez told police that she used a blanket to suffocate the baby girl as “she kind of moved around in her hands.”

At the time she called 911 for the third baby in 1985, one of the first responders who had been there before for basically, the same thing asked Moronez if she remembered him. She said, “yes, and I told my husband I didn’t want to babysit again.”

Time reports that the cases were reopened in March of 2015 after Moronez’s daughter contacted the police. Moronez confessed to a Milwaukee detective this week when she was charged with three counts of second-degree murder. She did say that she knew what she had done was wrong and that she was sorry, according to the court documents.

The New York Daily News cites the charging documents that state, Moronez, now 60, gave her confession to the police. In her confession, she said how she “can’t take kids that constantly cry,” which was the reason or the motive behind these senseless killings. Moronez is now facing three counts of second-degree murder.