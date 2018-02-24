Josh Duhamel And Jennifer Garner: Actor Not Hiding Relationship With Affleck’s Ex, No Relationship To Hide

Rumors continue to swirl that co-stars Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Garner are involved in a secretive romance. The latest tales ignited by OK! suggests that it is Josh who is opting to hide his relationship with Ben Affleck’s estranged wife.

The rumor began about Garner and Duhamel in early January as the two prepared to begin promoting the film within which they co-star, Love, Simon. However, the claims were immediately debunked by reliable sources who insisted that Jen and Josh had wrapped filming in spring of 2017 and had not seen each other since that point.

This did not stop the fabrications from continuing, with OK! fueling the fire, quoting a source who claims that Fergie’s ex-husband has met Jen’s kids and has been to their California home on numerous occasions. Gossip Cop reminded readers how “Their purported relationship was upgraded from ‘secret romance’ to ‘red hot romance.’ The allegations, however, were just as false as ever.”

Clearly, the tabloids can’t get enough of reigniting this claim because even after Josh Duhamel shut down the fabrication, himself, as The Blast reported, OK! has refused to withdraw its source’s claims and has instead accused the actor of covering up and hiding the romance.

According to GC, the OK! story of the moment still insists that there is a “hush-hush romance.” This contradicts its previous story, in which it was alleged they were “moving quickly and on the verge of going public.” OK! now states “they won’t be going public anytime soon.”

A supposed insider continues to pedal these false allegations saying “Josh has told Jen he… wants to see her, but at one of their homes, not where they can be photographed.”

The tabloid asserts that “they’ve been keeping their relationship a secret at Josh’s urging,” and alleges Garner “understands. They have a nice thing going, and hopefully, it’ll build into something more.”

Josh Duhamel Denied He’s Dating Jennifer Garner, So Now OK! Is Accusing Him Of Lying https://t.co/D1sU823weF — Gossip Cop (@GossipCop) February 22, 2018

OK! clearly is fabricating this story by suggesting that the two are involved secretly and that Josh Duhamel is simply hiding the relationship just after an earlier story was printed that said the two are already public. There has never been evidence of the two together, and Josh has never been seen with Jen and Ben’s kids.

Jennifer Garner seems to be the focus of tabloids quite a bit lately. Despite the star’s ex having moved on with his now-girlfriend Lindsay Shookus, Garner has not confirmed any relationship. Friends of the star have insisted that Jen is learning how to live life as a single mom and is getting closer to wanting to get back out there.