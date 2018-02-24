WWE News: Kurt Angle Reveals His Surprising Prediction For ‘Elimination Chamber 2018’ Match Winner

The 'Raw' General Manager believes one superstar from the roster needs the win the most.

The WWE’s Elimination Chamber 2018 on Sunday will feature seven of the top superstars competing in the men’s Chamber Match and it seems like anyone could win after Monday’s Raw episode. During the three-hour show, fans witnessed a Gauntlet Match that spanned nearly two hours and included a gritty opening performance by Seth Rollins. While “The Architect” didn’t come away victorious, he earned the fans respect. In the end, it was “The Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman picking up the win. After witnessing the outcome one might think that Braun is now the clear favorite, or that Rollins should win, but Kurt Angle thinks differently.

Ahead of the pay-per-view, the Raw General Manager made his prediction for who he believes might win the big match on Sunday. The winner is granted a title shot at WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. For months now, most fans have been seeing rumors of who might win, and WWE has even teased that a few times. There’s also John Cena in the match, a man who could tie Triple H with his fourth win in the chamber. However, when Angle made his comments he went outside the box with a pick that fans would love to see win the match.

WWE ‘Raw’ GM Kurt Angle believes one superstar needs the win on Sunday in the men’s Chamber Match. WWE

Sportskeeda reported that Angle did a Facebook Q&A session recently in which he gave his prediction.

“Finn would be a good surprise. Elias is off to a great start, but most likely not ready for the main event at WM…probably will be by next year. Seth could very well be the best on the roster—I’m a big fan of Seth—another long title run is coming soon for him. So I’d say Finn Balor could very well rise out of this with a much-needed shot at the Universal Championship—my opinion only!”

Finn Balor was the first-ever superstar to win the WWE Universal Championship but due to an injury endured a super short title reign. It was only one day that Balor held onto the belt before having to vacate it. Kevin Owens would win a four-man match on Raw to succeed him as the next champ and had a lengthier reign before dropping the belt to Goldberg. The rest is history as “The Beast” defeated Goldberg at last year’s WrestleMania 33 and hasn’t dropped the belt since.

There had been WWE rumors in the past that indicated that Finn Balor might get a title shot at SummerSlam or another even last year. However, that never went through and fans have expressed disappointment. Even Finn Balor got in on the fun by making playful remarks on social media about his lack of a push. In more recent months, he’s aligned himself with his Bullet Club friends Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. As of right now, it seems he may be destined for more of a mid-card match at Mania, which is unfortunate, based on his previous success in the ring.

Finn Balor is far from the favorite to win at Elimination Chamber 2018 this Sunday, but after seeing how long he lasted in the Royal Rumble and first-time winner Shinsuke Nakamura emerge from that big match, it would make for a great moment.