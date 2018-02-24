Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Revealing Leotards At Las Vegas Show

The 48-year-old looked decades younger in her barely-there ensembles.

Jennifer Lopez might be 48-years-old, but her body shows otherwise. The singer debuted some new looks for her Las Vegas residency show Friday night which had her fans in an absolute frenzy.

While Jennifer went through several outfit changes throughout the show, she stuck with a common theme. Sparkly leotards, which were explicitly designed for the singer, and that showed off her assets and age-defying body.

Jennifer sported nude fishnets under all of her bodysuits, which came in red, peach and lavender. All of the outfits were paired with see-through botties which were also embellished with jewels and sequins. Her outfits screamed “Las Vegas.”

The singer’s first red leotard was the most revealing of the bunch, which was primarily a bra with small patches of fabric covering her torso and behind. The bodysuit was also covered in black jewels, which Jennifer matched with a red bedazzled microphone.

J-Lo’s peach leotard was the most conservative of the bunch and had the feel of an old-time corset. The piece was covered in large multi-colored jewels and had a silver microphone and cane to match. The nude fishnets for this particular ensemble featured spotted sequins which she sported with the same clear booties from her previous outfit.

The last leotard was the most playful as it was lined with jeweled tassels which swung with every move Jennifer made. The lavender bodysuit was made just of jewels, which were all strategically placed to cover her chest.

The Daily Mail noted that the singer went for at least one conservative look Friday night when she matched her backup dancers in a black mesh jersey and pull-away pants.

The “I’m Real” singer has been performing shows for her All I Have residency at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino since January 2016. Her last show is set to take place on September 28. Forbes reported her deal to perform at the Axis Theater would net her $350,000 a show for 72 shows. That’s a cool $25.2 million if there isn’t a calculator nearby.

Jennifer treated her twins Max and Emme to a surprise 10th birthday party at Sin City’s famous Sugar Factory Thursday night. J-Lo kept her ensemble simple with a long black-sleeve shirt before baring it all to her fans the next night. According to TMZ, Jennifer left a $5,500 tip on a $7,500 tab. Boyfriend Alex Rodriguez and ex-husband Marc Anthony were noticeably absent.