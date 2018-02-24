Keyshia Cole Spotted With Rumored Boyfriend Niko Khale

Keyshia Cole seems to have moved on from ex-husband Daniel ‘Boobie’ Gibson as she has been spotted with Niko Khale. According to The Shade Room, the Grammy-nominated singer may be dating Niko Khale after a photo shows them getting cozy on a quad bike.

The publication states on its Instagram page that Keyshia Cole and her rumored boyfriend celebrated Niko’s mother’s birthday together. Keyshia Cole joined the cast of Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood where she was living with her ex-husband Bobbie despite the fact that they were no longer together.

The singer also met with her estranged father Virgil Hunter during her appearance on LHHH.

Keyshia Cole also used the platform of the show to promote her latest album 11:11 Reset. The Inquisitr previously reported that the singer may not be returning to Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood and will be replaced by K. Michelle.

In a Breakfast Club interview last year, Keyshia Cole hinted at being in a relationship and stated the following via Rap-Up when asked whether she is dating. “Yeah. I mean, sorta yeah. There is somebody but it’s a slow kinda procedure with the whole getting to know each other thing and it takes time. People make mistakes and learn.”

It is unclear whether Keyshia Cole was talking about Niko Khale and seems to be keeping the rumored relationship private. The “Heaven Sent” singer does not have any photos of Niko on her Instagram account.

Niko Khale is a singer and has a photo with Keyshia Cole dating back to December 2017. In a recent picture of the rumored couple, Niko captions the photo with, “It isn’t where we been it’s where we going.”

Keyshia Cole has a son with ex-husband and former NBA player Boobie Gibson. They married in May 2011 and divorced in 2017 after reportedly breaking up in 2014.

The 36-year-old was previously in a relationship with Cash Money CEO Birdman and Bow Wow. Cole was rumored to be dating Floyd Mayweather; however, they claim they are just close friends.

Keyshia Cole was accused of attacking a woman in Birdman’s L.A condo in 2014. The singer was ordered to pay a little of $100,000 in December 2017.

Keyshia Cole has not confirmed or denied whether she is dating Niko Khale.