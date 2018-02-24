Let bygones be bygones: Prince Harry sends wedding day invites to ex-girlfriends Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas.

Prince Harry is reportedly inviting two of his famous ex-girlfriends to his wedding to Meghan Markle this May, a source reported. According to the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden, the groom has sent invites to Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas.

A source claimed that Harry has remained good friends with Chelsy and Cressida even after their breakup, adding that he made sure there were no hard feelings or bad blood between them when they split. Hence, having them at the wedding is expected to be a non-issue, especially for Meghan.

An invite, however, was not extended to Meghan Markle’s ex-husband, film producer Trevor Engelson. The source explained that unlike Chelsy and Cressida, Trevor has somewhat made an attempt to cash in on his past relationship with the future Duchess of Sussex by producing a television show depicting a divorcee marrying a royal, a circumstance closely similar to that of Meghan’s.

Meghan and Trevor married in September 2011 and divorced two years later. In their divorce filing, the ex-couple cited “irreconcilable differences” as the ground for the split.

Trevor’s upcoming show will center on a commoner who marries into the British royal family and thereafter finds herself in a custody battle over her children with her former partner. According to Deadline, Fox has picked up the pilot for the single-camera comedy, which will also be produced by Modern Family‘s Danny Zuker and New Girl‘s Jake Kasdan.

MJ Kim / Getty Images

Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy dated for seven years. The Zimbabwean beauty and law graduate said in an interview that dating a royal was both “scary and uncomfortable.” The constant public scrutiny on their relationship made things worse when they were bad, and it made it difficult for Chelsy to cope.

“I like to enjoy life, but I like to achieve things and am very ambitious. They can be forgiven for not knowing I was working really hard, I didn’t shout about it. If you go out once, they take a picture, but they don’t take a picture of you going to work every morning, it’s of you falling out of a nightclub at 4 a.m.”

She was also invited to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding on April 29, 2011.

A year after his split from Chelsy, Prince Harry dated Cressida Bonas for two years after she was introduced to him by Princess Eugenie. However, she also found herself in a similar situation as Chelsy when she dated Harry, saying she couldn’t stand being judged by complete strangers.

Shaun Botterill / Getty Images

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward told the Daily Mail that the model-actress felt awful because she could hear people criticizing her when she walked down the street.

Meanwhile, the countdown is on for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s highly awaited nuptials on May 19, 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.