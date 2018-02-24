2018 Winter Olympics: Medal Count Standings Through 18th Day Of Events – USA’s ‘Team Reject’ Wins Curling Gold

With only one day remaining in this year's Winter Olympics, Team USA may have pulled off the biggest upset.

No one could have seen it coming and it is hard to believe that it actually did, but a group of Americans known as “Team Reject” had faith in themselves. They were told they weren’t good enough to represent the United States on the men’s curling team, but they weren’t going to listen. John Shuster and his teammates did the unthinkable in PyeongChang by not only putting together a major win streak but winning gold to push the Americans up the 2018 Winter Olympics medal count standings.

There is only one day of competition remaining in these Winter Olympics until the action stops for another four years. At the end of Sunday, the closing ceremonies will conclude what have been some very exciting times in PyeongChang for these Winter Games.

At the time this article is being written, it is only midday on Saturday, but it is early morning in PyeongChang. Many of the events will be over by the time fans in America wake up, but a lot stayed up late on Friday night to watch a very unexpected occurrence.

As reported by The Chicago Tribune, Team USA thrilled the crowd with an amazing final stone to defeat Sweden who had demolished them 10-4 less than two weeks ago. On this night, momentum would swing the other way and the Americans would persevere.

The following list has the countries and the medals they have won as far as Gold, Silver, and Bronze in the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. The order is going by the total medal count which is updated daily on the official website for the Winter Olympics on NBC.

Country: Gold – Silver – Bronze – Total

1. Norway: 13 – 14 – 11 – 38

2. Canada: 11 – 8 – 10 – 29

3. Germany: 13 – 8 – 7 – 28

4. United States: 9 – 8 – 6 – 23

5. Netherlands: 8 – 6 – 6 – 20

6. Olympic Athlete from Russia: 1 – 6 – 9 – 16

7. South Korea: 5 – 6 – 4 – 15

8. Switzerland: 5 – 6 – 4 – 15

9. France: 5 – 4 – 6 – 15

10. Austria: 5 – 3 – 6 – 14

11. Japan: 4 – 5 – 4 – 15

12. Sweden: 6 – 6 – 0 – 12

13. Italy: 3 – 2 – 5 – 10

14. China: 1 – 6 – 2 – 9

15. Czech Republic: 2 – 2 – 3 – 7

16. Great Britain: 1 – 0 – 4 – 5

17. Finland: 1 – 0 – 4 – 5

18. Belarus: 2 – 1 – 0 – 3

19. Slovakia: 1 – 2 – 0 – 3

20. Australia: 0 – 2 – 1 – 3

21. Poland: 1 – 0 – 1 – 2

22. Slovenia: 0 – 1 – 1 – 2

23. Spain: 0 – 0 – 2 – 2

24. New Zealand: 0 – 0 – 2 – 2

25. Hungary: 1 – 0 – 0 – 1

26. Ukraine: 1 – 0 – 0 – 1

27. Belgium: 0 – 1 – 0 – 1

28. Kazakhstan: 0 – 0 – 1 – 1

29. Latvia: 0 – 0 – 1 – 1

30. Liechtenstein: 0 – 0 – 1 – 1

Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic has become the first woman to win two gold medals in two sports in a single Winter Olympics https://t.co/soQ11jTiBV — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 24, 2018

It’s hard to believe that the 2018 Winter Olympics are already about to come to an end as they have been thrilling, exciting, heartbreaking, and breathtaking. Team USA’s huge gold medal victory in men’s curling may not have helped a lot in the overall medal count standings, but it will always be one of the biggest and most memorable. PyeongChang has been a phenomenal host and these games have been amazing which means it will be a long four years to wait.