Joy Reid: MSNBC ‘AM Joy’ Host Very Popular With Russian Trolls

The anti-Trump pundit received the most retweets.

Joy Reid was apparently the favorite pundit of the Russian trolls who are now under a federal indictment. An anti-Trump liberal/progressive pundit who has regularly denounced alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, Reid hosts the political talk show AM Joy on MSNBC which airs on the weekends from 10 a.m. to 12 noon Eastern time.

In an analysis of the information in the recent 37-page indictment filed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller against Russian operatives, the Law & Crime website revealed the trolls’ apparent joy for Reid, who is also a Bernie Sanders critic.

“According to an analysis of the raw data by Law&Crime, Joy-Ann Reid–recently and glowingly profiled as a heroine of the #Resistance by the New York Times–received some 267 total retweets by the private sector Russian troll brigade. The next closest pundit favored by the Russian trolls was Sean Hannity–who received only a handful of their retweets during the 2016 election…Reid’s signal-boosting care of the Facebook bear is slightly ironic. Reid, the host of AM Joy has long been one of the most vociferous Russiagaters and shows no signs of stopping.”

The Mueller indictment charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian companies, including the Internet Research Agency, for allegedly interfering in the election and “sowing discord” in the U.S. political system, Fox News detailed.

In another aspect of irony, anti-Trump activist and filmmaker Michael Moore marched in the “not my president” rally outside of Trump Tower in New York City on November 12, 2016, a protest orchestrated by Russian trolls allegedly pretending to be American grassroots activists. The Mueller indictment indicates that the Russian group fomented both pro-Trump and anti-Trump demonstrations.

In December, Joy Reid got into hot water about past blog posts that she wrote about Florida politician Charlie Crist, a former Republican and independent who now serves in Congress as a Democrat, in which she apparently implied that he was a closeted gay man. Reid issued a lengthy apology for the content.

In October, Joy Reid was accused of making racist comments about Irish Americans in connection with her personal criticism of White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, the retired U.S. Marine general, Irish Central recalled. Joy Reid has also opined that the Trump era is the “worst time to be a human,” the Daily Caller noted. Last month, Joy Reid had to walk back a claim accusing a conservative writer of favoring nuclear war because it would supposedly spare the suburbs.