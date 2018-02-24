Mariah Carey Gives Advice And Defends Fergie After Heavily Criticized Performance Of Anthem

Mariah Carey is certainly no stranger to criticism since her disastrous performance at the New Year’s Eve ball drop in New York in 2017. The reaction to the onstage mishap, was loud and fierce, as Cosmopolitan reported at the time.

“Mariah Carey gave 2016 the send-off it deserved through a truly, hilariously disastrous performance that, once seen, can never be forgotten. And, of course, the internet loved (to hate) it, because we love (to hate) everything magical and perfect.”

The superstar, therefore, has some words of advice and words of defense for singer Fergie since the former Black Eyed Peas member gave a rough performance that drew critics from all corners of the country.

After she sang the national anthem last week at the NBA All-Star game, Fergie has been targeted for her performance. As Billboard noted, the star sang a slow, somewhat soulful rendition of the Star Spangled Banner and immediately became the focus of criticism.

“Comedian Leslie Jones wondered, ‘Why did this happen,’ adding, ‘you might as well have asked me to sing.’ Sports commentator Charles Barkley was itching to talk about ‘Fergie’s national anthem,’ but Shaq O’Neal pleaded to leave her alone,” the publication reminded.

Roseanne Barr got in on things with her own jabs via social media, tweeting, “Who saw Fergie’s national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game? I think mine was better lowkey.”

In time Fergie can likely have a laugh over the reaction to her performance and at the fact that it stirred up the hashtag #singitlikefergie.

Josh Duhamel praises Fergie after National Anthem criticism: “She’s as resilient as they come” https://t.co/yVBJH9xQ42 pic.twitter.com/A6uPXeyTPh — billboard (@billboard) February 23, 2018

However, when TMZ caught up with Mariah for her own perception of Fergie’s performance and the criticism it drew, the star responded in true Carey fashion by suggesting the singer shrug it off and move along.

“Dahling, nobody needs to listen to that,” Mariah stated. As noted, the singer is no stranger to criticism as of late, and the mother-of-two always seems to rise above any shaming, while also coming back stronger. Carey’s performance in 2014 at the Rockefeller Christmas Concert was one other event that brought heavy criticism and backlash. The diva has gone on to wow audiences ever since, despite the NYE mishap.

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

Even more recently, Mariah has been relentlessly body-shamed on social media due to weight gain. It’s clear that negativity only brings out the best in the star because Carey is now looking better than ever and those shamers have been quieted. Fergie would be wise to take the diva’s advice. It’s certainly worked for Mariah.