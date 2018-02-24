‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Prequel Confirmed: A Look Back At ‘SOA’s’ Most Shocking Deaths [Videos]

The 'Sons of Anarchy' spin-off 'Mayans MC' premieres this fall on FX, no official word on when the prequel and sequel could begin production.

Kurt Sutter is busy working on Mayans MC, but that doesn’t mean he’s abandoned his other plans for the Sons of Anarchy universe. With production for Mayans MC in full swing, Sutter recently confirmed that he is working on an SOA prequel that will follow the club’s founding members, including Jax Teller’s (Charlie Hunnam) dad, John. In honor of the original series, here’s a look back at SOA’s most shocking deaths.

Kip “Half-Sack” Epps

As a prospect, Half-Sack spent most of his time being made fun of and hazed by other members. But his sacrifice to save Jax’s son, Abel, made him one of the first main characters to die and got him a full membership at the funeral.

David Hale

Deputy Sheriff David Hale’s death came as a major shock in Season 2. Hale was one of the few good guys on the show, but his two-season run came to an end during Half-Sack’s funeral, courtesy of a getaway vehicle.

Donna Winston

Donna’s death quickly became one of the main storylines in the first few seasons of SOA, and it had big repercussions down the road. It also weighed heavily on Tig’s conscience, who was originally ordered to kill Opie instead of Donna.

Robert “Bobby” Munson

Bobby will always have a special place in the hearts of SOA fans, but his luck changed in Season 7 when he was kidnapped by August Marks. After being tortured and beaten, August killed Bobby right in front of Jax in what was supposed to be an even exchange.

Clarence “Clay” Morrow

Clay was the show’s main villain for the first four or five seasons of SOA. While he was responsible for many deaths, including John Teller and Piney Winston, he eventually paid for his sins when Jax offed him in Season 6.

Gemma Teller

Gemma always had a complicated history with the club, especially when it came to protecting her boys. But nobody predicted that her own son, Jax, would be the one who killed her. Sadly, that’s exactly what happened in the final season after Jax discovered that Gemma was the one who killed Tara.

Harry “Opie” Winston

Opie’s death came as a huge shock in Season 5 and it greatly affected Jax’s journey moving forward. Even worse, Opie sacrificed himself to save Jax, Tig, and Chibs while they were in prison, making his brutal death even more gut-wrenching to watch.

Tara Knowles

Tara almost got out of Charming with her two sons on multiple occasions, but she could never quite escape her ultimate fate. In the Season 6 finale, Sutter shocked everyone by having Gemma kill Tara with a fork. That one action led to a slew of murders in Season 7 and opened the door for Jax’s untimely end.

Jackson “Jax” Teller

Jax’s tragic story was the main driving force throughout all seven seasons of SOA and fans always held out hope that he would somehow make it out of Charming alive. Those hopes were shattered in the Season 7 finale when Jax basically ended all the club’s beef in one day and then committed suicide, just like his father.

The Sons of Anarchy spin-off Mayans MC premieres this fall on FX, no official word on when the prequel and sequel would begin production.