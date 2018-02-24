Melania Trump New What She Was Getting Into When She Married Donald Trump Claims The ‘L.A. Times’

Donald Trump has been embroiled in a number of different cheating scandals over the past few months, including a tryst with former porn star Stormy Daniels.

Melania Trump has gone through a lot in her husband’s first year as President of the United States. While multiple cheating scandals have rocked the White House in recent months, it isn’t clear how much the First Lady can take before she pulls the plug and leaves Trump to run the country by himself. But has Melania known about Trump’s dirty past all along?

According to the LA Times, Melania probably knew all about Trump’s cheating ways when they tied the knot. In fact, Melania probably had a good idea what she was getting into when she started dating the billionaire mogul, including his penchant for cheating.

That, of course, doesn’t excuse Trump’s behavior towards women, but it does beg the question as to why Melania agreed to marry him in the first place.

Trump has been embroiled in a number of different cheating scandals over the past few months, including a tryst with former porn star Stormy Daniels. The adult film actress claims that she slept with Trump when he was married to Melania.

Even worse, Melania had just given birth to the couple’s son, Barron, at the time of the affair. Trump has denied cheating on Melania, though one of his lawyers recently admitted to paying Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about the affair. Melania has not commented on her husband’s extramarital activities, but there’s no telling how she’s reacting behind the scenes.

Although Melania has suffered a lot at the expense of Trump, she recently celebrated a small victory. The former model’s lawyer, Michael Wildes, recently revealed that her Slovenia-born parents have officially become residents of the United States, sparking criticism from both sides of the aisle.

“I can confirm that Mrs. Trump’s parents are both lawfully admitted to the United States as permanent residents,” Wildes explained in a statement this week. “The family, as they are not part of the administration, has asked that their privacy be respected so I will not comment further on this matter.”

Melania’s parents, Viktor and Amalija Knavs, were granted residency through a program Trump recently criticized. The former reality star blasted the program, which he called “chain migration,” and vowed to end it at some point during his time in office.

The system currently allows naturalized citizens, such as Melania, to sponsor family members and help them get valid visas. In light of Trump’s criticisms, many lawmakers in Congress slammed the president for holding a double standard when it comes to his family. He has not responded to the reports.

Trump has been an outspoken critic against immigration ever since he ran for office. Not only did he rally against receiving more migrants from Latin America, but he also proposed a ban on migrants from Muslim countries.

Melania Trump has not issued a statement regarding her parent’s recent residency. Considering Donald Trump’s hard stance against immigration, the White House will probably remain silent on the matter.