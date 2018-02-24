‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Live Feed Spoiler: Houseguest Wins HOH A Second Time, Has Sites On Target For Eviction

The ‘Big Brother: Celebrity Edition’ player who nabbed the Head of Household win has also secured a spot as one of the final four players in the ‘CBB US’ game.

With the Celebrity Big Brother finale just two days away, one houseguest has secured a coveted spot as part of the CBB US final four by winning the most recent Head of Household (HOH) competition. This is the second time this cast member has garnered the crown and on live feeds could be seen strategically planning nominations.

The BB Celeb live feeds were dark during Friday night’s episode and remained off for several hours. At around 12:20 a.m. Celebrity Big Brother house time, the cameras inside the house were active once again and through houseguest banter, it was revealed that Ross Mathews is the new HOH, as reported by Big Brother fan site Joker’s Updates. Ross first won the HOH crown during the second week of CBB US on Day 11.

On live feeds, Marissa Jaret Winokur congratulated Ross on his big win as they sat in a back Big Brother: Celebrity Edition bedroom. Ross did not hesitate to tell Marissa he already had a target for eviction in mind, revealing he was going to nominate Omarosa and Ariadna Gutierrez, Joker’s Updates reports.

Ross wants Omarosa to be sent home and Ariadna to be on the block as the pawn. He told Marissa that if Omarosa happens to win the Power of Veto (POV) and saves herself from the chopping block, he will be forced to nominate Marissa as a replacement nominee, according to Joker’s Updates. Ross insisted that if this scenario takes place, he is certain Mark will vote to evict Ariadna and Omarosa will try to send Marissa home. Thus, the HOH Ross vowed to break the tie between them and save Marissa by sending Ariadna packing.

Waiting for tonight's #BBCeleb Double Eviction to start like… Stream it live with CBS All Access: https://t.co/iTjCgfpTFN pic.twitter.com/3qtFVgQv32 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) February 24, 2018

Ariadna joined the conversation and Ross informed her about his plan for nominations. She seemed confused as to why he was not putting Mark McGrath on the block next to Omarosa, and Ross told her he made a deal with Mark in order to secure the HOH win. He assured Ariadna that she is safe as long as Omarosa does not win the POV. Ross begged Ariadna not to tell Omarosa about the plan, but Ariadna revealed Omarosa already commented that Ross was targeting her, Joker’s Updates reports.

Ross also noted that Omarosa attempted to make a deal with both Ross and Mark during the HOH challenge, but neither man wanted to take her up on it, according to Joker’s Updates.

This week, Celebrity Big Brother includes a Saturday episode with the finale airing Sunday at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS. Celebrity Big Brother After Dark airs on PoP TV on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday at 12 a.m. Eastern Time, Tuesday at 11 p.m. Eastern Time, and Friday at 1 a.m. Eastern Time.

