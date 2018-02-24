‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Brad & Lucas’ Baby’s Mother Narrowed Down To Hayden – Finn Custody Battle Ahead

Brad and Lucas may be preparing their hearts and home for a baby that was never meant to be theirs.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Carly (Laura Wright) may be correct in warning Brad (Parry Shen) and Lucas (Ryan Carnes) about adopting a baby whose mother wants to remain unknown but she will know both their identities. This semi-open adoption also has Brad worried about the fact that the baby’s biological mother could contact her child if she wants to. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Brad and Lucas will be heartbroken when they find out that their adoptive baby’s biological mother is none other than Dr. Hayden Barnes (Rebecca Budig).

GH viewers will remember that Hayden and Finn (Michael Easton) found out that she was pregnant in May 2017. At the time, she did not want the baby and wasn’t sure that she had the maternal instinct. However, after Finn reassured her that he would be there for her, they settled down and prepared for the baby’s arrival.

However, everything went downhill for Hayden after that. Her ex-husband reappeared and blackmailed Hayden with the fact that she was responsible for a hit-and-run which paralyzed a young lady. Hayden then stole money from General Hospital to pay her ex $250,000. Finn found out about the stolen money and confronted her. Hayden eventually fled Port Charles on her and Finn’s wedding day. Later, she sent Finn a letter where she tells him that he is a “wonderful person” and complications had led to her losing the baby, according to recaps at Soap Central.

Presently, Maxie (Kirsten Storms) is pregnant with her recently deceased husband, Nathan’s (Ryan Paevey), baby. Nelle, who is due around the same time as Maxie, is pregnant with Michael’s (Chad Duell) baby. It is extremely unlikely that either woman will give up her child, as CDL reports. According to General Hospital spoilers, Maxie will hold onto Nathan’s baby with everything that she has, and Nelle knows that a Corinthos baby could be her meal ticket for life.

Unless the mysterious woman is a completely new character, it seems as if the timing is perfect for the Finn baby to arrive. After all, May to February is roughly nine months, which would make Finn and Hayden’s baby a firm candidate for Brad and Lucas’ open arms. Hayden wasn’t prepared for a baby in the first place and made it clear that she wasn’t ready to do this solo. However, CDL reports that should Finn find out that the baby is his, he will want to raise his child and a custody battle will ensue.