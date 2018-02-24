The western-themed finale of DC's time travelling TV series will feature Jesse Quick and fan favorite Jonah Hex.

As if Kid Flash becoming an official member of the Waverider team isn’t cool enough, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow has confirmed that its western-themed Season 3 finale will feature the return of a fan favorite as well as a guest appearance of yet another character from The Flash.

Kid Flash a.k.a. Wally West (Keiynan Lonsdale), first introduced in The Flash, made a surprise appearance at the end of the recent Groundhog Day-inspired episode of Legends of Tomorrow in which Tala Ashe’s Zari took center stage. In the scene, ex-Time Bureau chief Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill) manages to track down the retired speedster in present-day China and recruit him to help the Legends tackle the ancient demon Mallus.

Even though the team has various powers between them, it’s still good for the Legends to have a speedster in their midst, especially one who enjoys time travel. According to Entertainment Weekly, Wally, who has appeared in the Season 3 premiere of Legends, will officially join the Waverider team in Episode 13, due for telecast on March 5.

And as though one speedster in Legends of Tomorrow isn’t enough, Entertainment Weekly subsequently also reported that The Flash’s Jesse Quick (Violett Beane) will make a cameo appearance in Episode 15 – also the Season 3 finale slated for March 19 – entitled “Necromancing the Stone.”

For those who do not follow the Arrowverse, Jesse Quick and Kid Flash were romantically involved in Season 3 of The Flash. By Season 4, however, the two broke up as they couldn’t maintain a long distance relationship with Jesse setting up base on Earth-2 and Wally still trying to find his place on Team Flash on planet Earth.

It will be fascinating to see if Legends of Tomorrow intends to have both speedsters on the show – rekindling their romance maybe? – or perhaps indicating that the Legends may embark on another mission on Earth-2. Whatever it may be, it’s good to have Kid Flash on board the Waverider to fill the void left by the Firestorm duo, the late Professor Martin Stein and Jefferson Jackson who decided to leave the team soon after.

Wild, Wild West Once Again For The Legends

Fans will also be glad to know that another guest appearance confirmed for the Season 3 finale is Johnathon Schaech, who will reprise his recurring role as the scar-faced gunslinger Jonah Hex, according to comicbook.com.

The boisterous character, an old friend of Rip Hunter, first appeared in Season 1’s “The Magnificient Eight” and became a fan favorite instantly, subsequently making another appearance in Season 2’s “Outlaw Country.” Not much information has been released on exactly what role Hex will have in the finale, but we suspect his old pal Hunter will have something up his sleeve.

Speculation that the cynical bounty hunter could appear in a western-themed episode started teeming ever since a few cast members of Legends of Tomorrow started posting photos of themselves on location clad in western-style outfits over the last few days.

Caity Lotz, who plays Waverider captain Sara Lance, made a reference to the 1995 Leonardo DiCaprio-Sharon Stone western movie The Quick and The Dead when she posted the following image on Instagram.

New boy Keiynan Lonsdale then shared an image with his followers proclaiming he’s the new Sheriff in town – likely to be the town of Salvation where the Legends first met Hex – before confessing that he joined Legends primarily for “the dress ups.”

Last but not least, Tala Ashe shared a group shot of herself, Maisie Richardson-Sellers (Amaya), and Lotz from the last day of shooting “in the wild wild west” for the final episode.

So it seems our favorite Legends are all set up for a western showdown in its Season 3 finale. Faithful fans of the time travel sci-fi series will know that it’s always fun whenever the Waverider team goes to a different era in history dressed up in garb from the period and trying to blend in, all for the sake of keeping the world safe from historical mix-ups.

Most importantly, though, will Rip Hunter and company bring down the demonic Mallus in the final episode, or will it end on a cliffhanger that will set the scene of where the Legends will end up next in the new season?

If it’s the latter, here’s hoping that Legends of Tomorrow Season 3 will end with a big bang to enable it to be renewed for another season.

Legends of Tomorrow airs on Mondays on The CW. Check out the trailer for the next episode below as the Legends go full Pirates of the Caribbean.