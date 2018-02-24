Major Plans Revealed For AJ Styles After ‘WrestleMania 34’

Here's what WWE officials are planning for The Phenomenal One after the grandest stage of them all.

Last year, AJ Styles defeated Shane McMahon in the opening match of WrestleMania 33. A lot of fans were unhappy about The Phenomenal One being forced into a feud with a non-wrestler and believed he deserved better. If Styles can get through the Fatal Five Way Match at WWE Fastlane, he’ll walk into New Orleans at WrestleMania 34 as the WWE Champion and defend the title in a huge match against Shinsuke Nakamura.

The WWE Universe will be a lot happier with AJ Styles’ match on the card for the grandest stage of them all this year. However, the expectation is Nakamura will be winning the WWE Title because WWE officials are planning something big for The Phenomenal One after WrestleMania. According to CageSideSeats, Styles will be switching brands from SmackDown Live to Monday Night Raw after the grandest stage of them all.

It’s been rumored that WWE officials have wanted to move him to Raw since last year’s WrestleMania. His move has been a topic of conversation for the WWE Universe ever since, but it seems that he could actually switch brands after dropping the WWE Championship to Shinsuke Nakamura. Styles would be only one of many WWE Superstars to make the move, but the belief is that AJ would be featured as a top guy on Raw.

The Phenomenal One moving to ‘Raw’ will present new opportunities. WWE

After the WWE Draft, AJ Styles was pivotal in reestablishing SmackDown Live as its own brand. He’s done two years of great work building the brand as a top babyface, but WWE officials feel its time for him to have another run on Raw in 2018. It’s unclear what Raw’s roster will look like after WrestleMania 34, but Styles should have several fresh matchups and feuds to be a part of and a few new titles to capture this year.

For instance, the WWE Universal Championship should remain on Raw and the Intercontinental Title will likely be staying put as well. AJ Styles will have several new opponents to wrestle and could work with Kurt Angle inside a WWE ring. For now, the WWE Universe should be ecstatic about the creative plans for The Phenomenal One heading into WrestleMania 34, but Styles will have plenty to keep him busy afterward.